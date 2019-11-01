Home > World

US withholding $105 million in security aid for Lebanon

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Nov 2019 09:35 AM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2019 09:35 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump's administration is withholding $105 million in security aid for Lebanon, two US officials said on Thursday, two days after the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.

The State Department told Congress on Thursday that the White House budget office and National Security Council had decided to withhold the foreign military assistance, the two officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The officials did not say why the aid was blocked. One of the sources said the State Department did not give Congress a reason for the decision.

The State Department declined to comment.

The administration had sought approval for the assistance starting in May, arguing that it was crucial for Lebanon, an important US partner in the volatile Middle East, to be able to protect its borders. The aid included night vision goggles and weapons used in border security.

But Washington has also repeatedly expressed concern over the growing role in the Beirut government of Hezbollah, the armed Shi'ite group backed by Iran and listed as a terrorist organization by the United States.

Following Hariri's resignation on Tuesday amid huge protests against the ruling elite, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Lebanon's political leaders to help form a new government responsive to the needs of its people and called for an end to endemic corruption.

One US official told Reuters he believed the security assistance was necessary for Lebanon, as it struggles with instability not just within its own government but in a turbulent region and houses thousands of refugees from war in neighbouring Syria.

The official said it was especially important to strengthen Lebanon's military, which he deemed one of the most capable institutions in the country now, largely because of support from Washington.

The official said drawing aid away from Lebanon could pave the way for Russia to move in. Russia has expanded its influence in Syria since Trump announced he was withdrawing US forces from the northeastern part of the country.

Lebanon has been arguing with foreign donors over international aid for months. Before he resigned, Hariri failed to convince foreign donors to release $11 billion in assistance pledged at a Paris conference last year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

IS vows revenge against US for Baghdadi killing 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) announcing on Thursday, Oct 31, 2019, the final vote count on a resolution outlining the rules for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry, at the Capitol in Washington. A bitterly divided House of Representatives voted on Thursday to endorse the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, in a historic action that set up a critical new public phase of the process and underscored the toxic political polarization that serves as its backdrop. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

House endorses Trump impeachment inquiry

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer stands guard on a road in Srinagar October 31, 2019. Reuters

India, China clash over Kashmir

British election campaign kicks off

Pakistani protesters descend on capital to demand PM quits

US special forces move towards the compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a raid in the Idlib region of Syria in a still image from video October 26, 2019. Video picture taken October 26, 2019. REUTERS

US releases Baghdadi raid video

A photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein on Mar 28, 2017. The New York Times

Epstein’s autopsy ‘points to homicide’

An American military vehicle in northeastern Syria last week. The New York Times

Hundreds of US troops leaving Syria

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.