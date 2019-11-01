Trump wades into British election, and an insurgent might benefit

But when the president did it on the second day of campaigning for Britain’s general election, and the radio show in question is hosted by Nigel Farage, an insurgent political figure who is seeking to be a major player in that election, his intervention was bound to raise hackles in Britain’s political establishment.

“Donald Trump is trying to interfere in Britain’s election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected,” the Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Twitter.

Trump heaped praise on Johnson, the prime minister, while disparaging Corbyn. Yet the biggest beneficiary was Farage, who has been uncharacteristically quiet during the recent weeks of upheaval in British politics and abruptly inserted himself back in the national conversation.

An experienced talk-show host, Farage managed to draw out Trump on his meeting with the queen in London in June (“I don’t think she’s ever in anything that’s bad,” he said) and his efforts to broker a White House meeting between the parents of a British teenager killed in a crash and the American woman who drove the car.

He did all this on the same day Trump was confronted with a House of Representatives vote in Washington authorising an impeachment inquiry. Trump’s comment on that? “The Democrats are desperate,” he said.

Trump’s remarks were arguably a boon to Corbyn. He has set out to portray Johnson as a handmaiden of the US president. Even Trump’s praise for the prime minister came with a stinging caveat.

While Trump called Johnson a “fantastic guy” with whom he had a “great friendship,” the president claimed that the agreement Johnson recently negotiated with the European Union for Britain to depart the bloc could hamper a future trade agreement between the United States and Britain.

“We want to do trade with the UK, but to be honest with you, this deal, under certain aspects of the deal, you can’t do it,” Trump said to Farage, who is also the leader of the Brexit Party and favors leaving the EU without any deal. “You can’t trade. We can’t make a trade deal with the UK.”

Johnson has promoted Brexit by saying it would open the door to a lucrative new deal with the United States — one that he would be well-placed to negotiate because of his warm relationship with Trump.

The president did not explain why Johnson’s deal with Brussels would hinder one with Washington. It apparently has to do with technical provisions known as geographical indications. Trade experts split on how much of a hurdle they pose, but the details mattered less than the theatrics.

As Johnson and Corbyn took to the campaign trail to begin framing their messages, Trump threw the spotlight on Farage, whose party could inflict damage on both Labour and Johnson’s Conservatives.

“I’d like to see you and Boris get together because you would have some real numbers,” Trump said to Farage, who has proposed aligning with the Conservatives but has been rebuffed by Johnson.

“I have enough to do over here without having to worry about the psychology of two brilliant people over there, frankly,” Trump added. “I wish you two guys could get together. I think it would be a great thing.”

Trump saved most of his vitriol for Corbyn, who has painted the president as a predatory rival eager to use trade negotiations to gain access for US companies to Britain’s National Health Service.

“He’d be so bad; he’d take you in such a bad way,” Trump said, “He’d take you into such bad places.” Noting that he had never met Corbyn, he added, “I’m sure he’s a lovely man, but he’s of a different persuasion.”

Corbyn said Trump has long had designs on the National Health Service and “knows if Labour wins, US corporations won’t get their hands on it.”

Trump was generous to Johnson, praising his efforts to take Britain out of the EU as quickly as possible. “He’s willing to do what no one else would do,” the president said.

Still, his biggest gift was to Farage, whose Brexit party has been casting around for ways to influence the election. Johnson had hoped to neutralize the party by negotiating Britain’s departure from the EU by Oct 31.

When he failed to win approval in Parliament for the deal with Brussels, he was forced to ask European leaders for a three-month extension, which has exposed him to attacks from Farage.

Johnson plans to campaign on that deal as the swiftest route to Brexit. Farage has called on the prime minister to drop the deal and leave the EU with what he calls a “clean break.” The Brexit Party is debating how many candidates to field and how aggressively to go after Conservative-held seats.

© 2019 The New York Times Company