Home > World

Pakistani protesters rally to demand Imran's resignation

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Nov 2019 08:35 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2019 08:35 PM BdST

Tens of thousands of Pakistani opposition supporters rallied on Friday to demand the ouster of what they say is the illegitimate government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, warning of chaos if their demands were not met.

The protest, in the capital Islamabad, is the first concerted opposition challenge that cricket star-turned-politician Khan has faced since he won a general election last year promising to end corruption and create jobs for the poor.

The leader of one of Pakistan’s largest religious parties, Fazl-ur-Rehman, is spearheading the protest with the support of both main opposition parties. It comes as Khan’s government is struggling with the economy.

The opposition says the government is illegitimate and is being propped up by the military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half of its history and sets security and foreign policy. The military denies meddling in politics.

Khan has dismissed the opposition calls to step down and the government has warned it will not tolerate chaos on the streets.

“There is an undeclared martial law here,” said protester Habib ur Rehman, 35, a supporter of Fazl-ur-Rehman’s conservative Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl party.

The veteran politician can mobilize support in numerous religious schools and has warned of chaos across the country if the government does not step down. He was due to address the rally after Friday prayers.

Security is tight in Islamabad with the government and diplomatic sector - just a few miles (kilometers) from the rally site - sealed off, roads blocked by barriers of shipping containers.

Schools are closed, public transport suspended and internet services interrupted in some areas, a service provider said.

The army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, urged Khan to handle the protest peacefully and avoid violence by both sides, a military spokesman said.

Khan won the election on promises of breaking Pakistan away from its legacy of corruption and on plans to pull 100 million people out of poverty.

But an economy in crisis forced his government, like many of its predecessors, to turn to the International Monetary Fund. Pakistan got a $6 billion bailout in July.

The government is trying to correct an unsustainable current account deficit and cut debt while trying to expand the tax base in the country of 208 million people, in which only 1% of people file returns.

Inflation is squeezing household budgets and traders this week protested against new tax measures.

Protester Rehman said people were struggling to make ends meet, and he blamed Khan.

“My family voted for him thinking he’s a new person and looked sincere,” he said.

“But he’s failed us.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, left, meets with President Donald Trump during the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 24, 2019. If there was any doubt that Trump would try to play a role in Britain’s general election, he put it to rest on Oct 31 calling in to a London radio show to praise Johnson, disparage his Labour Party opponent, and weigh in on a range of other politically fraught topics, including a potential trade deal between Britain and the United States. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Trump wades into British election

Pakistani protesters rally to demand Imran's resignation

President Donald Trump arrives to an event at the White House in Washington, Oct 30, 2019. The New York Times

Trump switches residence to Florida

Protesters crowd the streets around Tahrir Square in Baghdad on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Enormous antigovernment demonstrations in Iraq and Lebanon, some tinged with hostility toward Iran, have suddenly put Iran’s interests at risk. (Ivor Prickett/The New York Times)

Iran wary of Iraq, Lebanon protests

Anti-government protesters wear Guy Fawkes masks during a Halloween march in Lan Kwai Fong, Central district, Hong Kong, China October 31, 2019. REUTERS

HK falls into recession

Security tight in Bangkok ahead of Southeast Asia summit

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during the funeral services for the late US Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, US, October 25, 2019. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

Obama slams 'cancel culture'

'No Israeli govt involvement in alleged NSO-WhatsApp hack'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.