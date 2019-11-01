Home > World

No Israeli government involvement in alleged NSO-WhatsApp hack: minister

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Nov 2019 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2019 05:37 PM BdST

The Israeli government on Friday denied any involvement in an alleged cyber- hack by Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group.

Distancing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government from the alleged attempts to send malware to the mobile devices of a number of Whatsapp users, Israeli security cabinet minister Zeev Elkin said that if anyone had done anything “forbidden” they could expect to find themselves in court.

“NSO is a private player using capabilities that Israelis have, thousands of people are in the cyber field, but there is no Israeli government involvement here, everyone understands that, this is not about the state of Israel,” Elkin told 102.FM Tel Aviv Radio.

On Tuesday, WhatsApp sued NSO Group accusing it of helping government spies break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents in a hacking spree whose targets included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials.

The Facebook-owned software giant alleges that NSO Group built and sold a hacking platform that exploited a flaw in WhatsApp-owned servers to help clients hack into the cellphones of at least 1,400 users between April 29, 2019, and May 10, 2019.

On Thursday Reuters reported that senior government officials in many US-allied countries were targeted earlier this year with hacking software that used WhatsApp to take over users’ phones, according to people familiar with the messaging company’s investigation.

NSO has denied the allegations “in the strongest possible terms,” saying it would fight them “vigorously.”

WhatsApp is used by 1.5 billion people monthly and has often touted a high level of security, including end-to-end encrypted messages that cannot be deciphered by WhatsApp or other third parties.

In his radio interview Elkin said “I don’t see any political fallout from this incident.”

He added: “It is true that when people do things that are forbidden - I have no way of determining whether they did indeed do anything forbidden - then the justice system here and in other countries will throw the book at them.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, left, meets with President Donald Trump during the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 24, 2019. If there was any doubt that Trump would try to play a role in Britain’s general election, he put it to rest on Oct 31 calling in to a London radio show to praise Johnson, disparage his Labour Party opponent, and weigh in on a range of other politically fraught topics, including a potential trade deal between Britain and the United States. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Trump wades into British election

Protesters crowd the streets around Tahrir Square in Baghdad on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Enormous antigovernment demonstrations in Iraq and Lebanon, some tinged with hostility toward Iran, have suddenly put Iran’s interests at risk. (Ivor Prickett/The New York Times)

Iran wary of Iraq, Lebanon protests

Anti-government protesters wear Guy Fawkes masks during a Halloween march in Lan Kwai Fong, Central district, Hong Kong, China October 31, 2019. REUTERS

HK falls into recession

Demonstrators wave Lebanese flags during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, October 31, 2019. REUTERS

US withholds $105m Lebanon aid

IS vows revenge against US for Baghdadi killing 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) announcing on Thursday, Oct 31, 2019, the final vote count on a resolution outlining the rules for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry, at the Capitol in Washington. A bitterly divided House of Representatives voted on Thursday to endorse the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, in a historic action that set up a critical new public phase of the process and underscored the toxic political polarization that serves as its backdrop. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

House endorses Trump impeachment inquiry

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer stands guard on a road in Srinagar October 31, 2019. Reuters

India, China clash over Kashmir

British election campaign kicks off

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.