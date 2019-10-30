Home > World

Three people shot dead at Long Beach, California residence

Published: 30 Oct 2019 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 02:31 PM BdST

Three people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a residence in Long Beach, California, the local fire department said late on Tuesday.

The emergency service confirmed three fatalities and nine patients transported to local area hospitals.

 

