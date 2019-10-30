Three people shot dead at Long Beach, California residence
Three people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a residence in Long Beach, California, the local fire department said late on Tuesday.
The emergency service confirmed three fatalities and nine patients transported to local area hospitals.
At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/k8txxNqZfL— Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) October 30, 2019
