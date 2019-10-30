Home > World

Australia says it will hold China accountable on human rights

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Oct 2019 10:11 AM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 10:11 AM BdST

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Canberra will hold China to account on issues such as human rights, insisting that staying quiet on sensitive issues is not in Australia's national interests.

Relations between Canberra and its most important trading partner have deteriorated in recent years amid accusations that China is meddling in Australian domestic affairs. Canberra also fears China is seeking undue influence in the Pacific region.

Souring relations have strained bilateral trade, prompting some business executives to call on Australia's conservative government to prioritise economic policy above social advocacy.

However, Payne said late on Tuesday Australia would not be silenced.

"We must respect each other's sovereignty, but we will consistently continue to raise issues such as human rights, including, as I have said, with China," she said in a foreign policy speech in Sydney.

"Turning a blind eye to all human rights violations means an acceptance of behaviour that undermines the foundations of international peace and stability. Where there is no challenge, there is no progress," Payne said.

China's embassy in Canberra did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in remote Xinjiang that it describes as "vocational training centres" to stamp out extremism and give people new skills. The United Nations says at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained.

Beijing is Australia's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade worth more than A$180 billion ($123.48 billion) last year.

However, several Australian lawmakers have in recent weeks ratcheted up criticism of Australia despite the threat to bilateral trade.

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton said earlier this month China was targeting political parties and universities, triggering a strong rebuke from Beijing.

Reuters reported in September that Australian intelligence had determined China was responsible for a cyber-attack on the national parliament and three largest political parties before a general election in May, according to five people with direct knowledge of the matter.

China's Foreign Ministry denied involvement in any hacking attacks and said the internet was full of theories that were hard to trace.

Payne's comments came just hours before she travelled to the Solomon Islands, which switched diplomatic ties to Beijing from Taiwan in September.

Australia has moved in recent years to challenge China's expansion of financial and political influence in the Pacific, which Canberra considers its historical domain. ($1 = 1.4577 Australian dollars)

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaks during a news conference at Australian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan 10, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo/File Photo

Australia to hold China accountable on human rights

Rising seas could affect three times more people by 2050 than previously thought, according to new research. The New York Times 

Rising seas will erase more cities by 2050

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen on Downing Street in London, Britain October 29, 2019. Reuters

Britain set for Dec 12 election

Candles are lit during a prayer for 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London, in front of Hanoi Cathedral in Hanoi, Vietnam Oct 27, 2019. REUTERS

‘Global ring’ involved in smuggling 39 found dead in UK

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong speaks to journalists after being disqualified from running in local district's council elections in November, in Hong Kong, China Oct 29, 2019. REUTERS

HK bars prominent activist from seeking election

Democrats prepare to make Trump impeachment probe public

Kurdish pesh merga troops fire at Islamic State positions as they move toward the Iraqi town of Badana on Oct17, 2016. The New York Times

Betrayed Kurds were essential finding IS chief

Candles are lit during a prayer for 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London, in front of Hanoi Cathedral in Hanoi, Vietnam Oct 27, 2019. REUTERS

Vietnam to speed up identification of UK truck dead

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.