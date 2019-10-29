US hero dog wounded in Baghdadi operation shall go unnamed for now
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Oct 2019 08:07 AM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2019 08:07 AM BdST
Answering the call to duty, a wounded hero dog was one of the few casualties from the US special forces raid on the Syria compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But do not ask the dog's name, because the military won't say - at least for now.
The dog was described as slightly wounded after leaping into the fray on Saturday. President Donald Trump praised the dog during his remarks on Sunday describing the battle that took place at Baghdadi's compound.
The dog "went into the tunnel" where Baghdadi killed himself with a suicide vest, Trump said. "Our canine, as they call - I call it a dog, a beautiful dog, a talented dog - was injured and brought back," he said.
On Monday, the President tweeted a picture of the hero pooch but did not release the name.
"We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi," Trump tweeted.
US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was tight-lipped about the identity of the dog when asked at a Pentagon news briefing on Monday.
"We're not releasing the name of the dog right now. The dog is still in theatre," Milley said, using the term for military operations. "The dog, the canine, the military working dog, performed a tremendous service, as they all do, in a variety of situations."
Milley expressed confidence the dog would bounce back from its injuries.
"Slightly wounded and fully recovering - but the dog is still in theatre, returned to duty, with its handler," he said.
He stressed that the dog still needed some degree of anonymity as long as it is carrying out secret missions.
"It's a classified unit and (we're) protecting the dog's identity," he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US military envisions broad defence of Syrian oilfields
- US wants to bolster fight against Islamic State after its leader's death
- US hero dog wounded in Baghdadi operation shall go unnamed for now
- Strategies derided by president fuel a triumph, and a debate
- US may release parts of Baghdadi raid video: Trump
- After Baghdadi death, Southeast Asia expects long fight against IS's influence
- Driver of truck found with 39 bodies appears in British court
- EU nations agree Brexit delay until Jan 31 as PM Johnson seeks election
- EU nations agree to Brexit extension until January 31: Tusk
- EU likely to agree Brexit delay as PM Johnson seeks an election
Most Read
- British lifestyle brand Lee Cooper enters Bangladesh
- Bangladeshi scientists plan to turn waste into eco-friendly hydrogen fuel
- High Court orders Muhammad Yunus to surrender by Nov 7
- Anti-narcotics team raids Aziz Mohammad Bhai’s Gulshan home
- Longer wait for a new international airport
- Awami League names Joynal Hazari in advisory council
- Ex-BCL leader arrested over gang-rape in Bhola
- Bangladesh ace Mushfiqur hangs up wicketkeeping gloves in Tests
- Nephew, caretakers charged in two cases after raid on Aziz Mohammad’s house
- Father of slain blogger Avijit Roy appears in court to give testimony