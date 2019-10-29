Home > World

Powerful earthquake strikes southern Philippine island and kills at least 2

>> Gerry Mullany, The New York Times

Published: 29 Oct 2019 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2019 12:29 PM BdST

A magnitude-6.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Tuesday, sending people fleeing from their homes in panic, causing structural damage to buildings and killing at least two people.

The quake struck about 60 miles southwest of Davao City, the capital of Mindanao and was centered in Tulunan in Cotabato Province, according to the United States Geological Survey and Philippine officials. Davao has 1.6 million people.

The strong temblor sent panicked residents fleeing from their homes in the city of Iligan, in northern Mindanao, according to a local radio station, Brigada News FM.

Cracks appeared in the walls and ceiling of a hospital in the southern city of Kidapawan as doctors and nurses carried out an evacuation, the station reported.

Mayor Sara Duterte of Davao ordered the cancellation of all classes in public and private schools, saying the quake “may have caused structural and electrical damage to buildings and houses” in the city.

The earthquake was the second powerful quake to strike Mindanao in two weeks. A 6.3-magnitude quake struck the island on Oct 16, killing at least five people.

“The location is almost the same as the one on Oct. 16,” said Erlinton Olavere, a research specialist at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. “There is an existing fault” in the area, he said, adding that “the movements are still ongoing.”

Because of its location on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions caused by the movement of tectonic plates.

In October 2013, nearly 100 people were killed after a powerful earthquake struck the central island of Bohol.

Davao City is the power base of President Rodrigo Duterte, who was mayor there for the better part of two decades. His crackdown on crime there became the model for his aggressive anti-drug drive after he became the president of the Philippines in 2016.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Democrats prepare to make Trump impeachment probe public

Kurdish pesh merga troops fire at Islamic State positions as they move toward the Iraqi town of Badana on Oct17, 2016. The New York Times

Betrayed Kurds were essential finding IS chief

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper speaks during an event at the Concert Noble in Brussels, Belgium October 24, 2019. REUTERS

US military envisions broad defence of Syrian oilfields

A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has made what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in this still image taken from video. Social Media Website via Reuters 

Intelligence from raid could reveal trove of IS clues

President Donald Trump speaks during the announcement of a commando raid in Syria that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, Oct 27, 2019. The New York Times

Strategies derided by Trump fuel triumph

A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has made what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in this still image taken from video. Social Media Website via Reuters

US to bolster fight against IS

An unidentified military working dog, wounded in the US special forces raid on the Syria compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is seen in this declassified photograph released by the White House on October 28, 2019. The White House via REUTERS

Hero dog wounded in Baghdadi operation shall go unnamed now

FILE PHOTO: The war-torn Grand Mosque is pictured in Marawi City, Lanao province, Philippines, May 11, 2019. REUTERS

Southeast Asia expects long fight against IS's influence

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.