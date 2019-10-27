Trump says Islamic State leader Baghdadi dead in US forces raid
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Oct 2019 07:38 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 07:53 PM BdST
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that fugitive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a raid by US special forces in northwest Syria, in a major blow to the jihadist group.
Baghdadi killed himself during the raid by igniting a suicide vest, Trump said in a televised address from the White House. Test results from the aftermath of the raid had positively identified Baghdadi, he said.
"He was a sick and depraved man and now he's gone," Trump said.
Baghdadi had long been sought by the United States, as head of a jihadist group that at one point controlled large areas of Syria and Iraq, declaring a caliphate. The group has carried out atrocities against religious minorities and attacks on five continents in the name of a version of an ultra-fanatic Islam that horrified mainstream Muslims.
In recent years the group had lost most of its territory. But while the destruction of the quasi-state that Baghdadi built has denied the group its recruiting tool and logistical base from which it could train fighters and plan coordinated attacks overseas, most security experts believe Islamic State remains a threat through clandestine operations or attacks.
US President Donald Trump makes a statement at the White House following reports that US forces attacked Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria, in Washington, US, October 27, 2019. Reuters
Many critics of the pullout have expressed concern both at the abandoning of the Kurdish forces who had been instrumental in defeating Islamic State in Syria, and that the move might allow the group to regain strength and pose a threat to US interests.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bodies of 3 men, 3 women found at scene of attack targeting Baghdadi
- Three people released on bail in truck death probe
- ‘Many’ dead as Myanmar military sinks boats carrying kidnapped troops: Arakan Army
- Beijing's new $63 billion mega-airport begins international flights
- Islamic State's Baghdadi: a trail of horror and death
- Hong Kong protesters, police in dusk standoff after tear gas breaks up rally
- One Turkish soldier killed, five wounded in northeast Syria
- Australian serial killer Milat dies in prison nearly 30 years after backpacker murders
- Catholic bishops back ordination of married men as priests in Amazon region, a milestone
- Islamic State leader targeted by US forces as Trump plans Sunday statement
Most Read
- Panic in Pakistani city after 900 children test positive for HIV
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
- BGMEA building demolition hits a snag as contractor threatens to pull out
- Krishak League in name only, not led by farmers but people from other professions
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy questions US embassy in Dhaka’s motive, again
- Anti-narcotics team raids Aziz Mohammad Bhai’s Gulshan home
- Tamim pulls out of India tour to stay with pregnant wife
- Shakib faces BCB action over ‘illegal’ sponsorship deal
- Palestine to name road after Bangabandhu, invites Hasina to unveil plaque
- Fuel oil from leaked tanker spills over Karnaphuli river