Home > World

Trump says Islamic State leader Baghdadi dead in US forces raid

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Oct 2019 07:38 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 07:53 PM BdST

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that fugitive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a raid by US special forces in northwest Syria, in a major blow to the jihadist group.

Baghdadi killed himself during the raid by igniting a suicide vest, Trump said in a televised address from the White House. Test results from the aftermath of the raid had positively identified Baghdadi, he said.

"He was a sick and depraved man and now he's gone," Trump said.

Baghdadi had long been sought by the United States, as head of a jihadist group that at one point controlled large areas of Syria and Iraq, declaring a caliphate. The group has carried out atrocities against religious minorities and attacks on five continents in the name of a version of an ultra-fanatic Islam that horrified mainstream Muslims.

In recent years the group had lost most of its territory. But while the destruction of the quasi-state that Baghdadi built has denied the group its recruiting tool and logistical base from which it could train fighters and plan coordinated attacks overseas, most security experts believe Islamic State remains a threat through clandestine operations or attacks.

US President Donald Trump makes a statement at the White House following reports that US forces attacked Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria, in Washington, US, October 27, 2019. Reuters

US President Donald Trump makes a statement at the White House following reports that US forces attacked Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria, in Washington, US, October 27, 2019. Reuters

Trump had faced withering criticism from fellow Republicans and Democrats for announcing a withdrawal of US troops from northeastern Syria earlier this month, which permitted Turkey to attack America's Kurdish allies as it sought to set up a "safe zone".

Many critics of the pullout have expressed concern both at the abandoning of the Kurdish forces who had been instrumental in defeating Islamic State in Syria, and that the move might allow the group to regain strength and pose a threat to US interests.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Australian serial killer Ivan Milat (C) is led from court during his trial in Sydney, Australia Jul 8, 1996. REUTERS

Australian serial killer Milat dies in prison

Anti-government protesters react from tear gas at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China Oct 27, 2019. REUTERS

HK protesters, police in dusk standoff

Pope Francis at the Vatican. The New York Times

Catholic bishops back ordination of married men

A relative looks at an image of Anna Bui Thi Nhung, a Vietnamese suspected victim in a truck container in UK, at her home in Nghe An province, Vietnam October 26, 2019. Reuters

Most UK truck victims were likely Vietnamese

File Photo: The site of a pro-Kurdish demonstration against Turkey's military action in northeastern Syria, outside the Turkish consulate, is seen in Milan, Italy, Oct 26, 2019. REUTERS

Turkish soldier killed in Syria

File Photo: A bearded man with Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's appearance speaks in this screen grab taken from video released on Apr 29, 2019. Reuters

IS leader targeted by US forces

Men from a group of People's Peace marchers check their phones in Ghazni, Afghanistan, June 11, 2018. The New York Times

WhatsApp delivers the message in Afghanistan

Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 25, 2019. REUTERS

Anti-government protests roil Iraq

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.