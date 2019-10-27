One Turkish soldier killed, five wounded in northeast Syria
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Oct 2019 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 02:53 PM BdST
One Turkish military personnel was killed and five were wounded in Syria's Ras Al-Ayn region after a rocket and mortar attack by Kurdish YPG militia, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
The military was conducting reconnaissance work and responded in kind to the attack, the ministry said in a statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hong Kong protesters, police in dusk standoff after tear gas breaks up rally
- One Turkish soldier killed, five wounded in northeast Syria
- Australian serial killer Milat dies in prison nearly 30 years after backpacker murders
- Catholic bishops back ordination of married men as priests in Amazon region, a milestone
- Islamic State leader targeted by US forces as Trump plans Sunday statement
- In Afghanistan’s war and peace, WhatsApp delivers the message
- Most of 39 UK truck victims were likely from Vietnam: priest
- ‘All of them are thieves’: Iraqis defy security forces to protest corruption
- Hong Kong medics join anti-government protests to 'resist tyranny'
- Death toll climbs to 10 as heavy rains hit typhoon-ravaged eastern Japan
Most Read
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy questions US embassy in Dhaka’s motive, again
- BGMEA building demolition hits a snag as contractor threatens to pull out
- Tamim pulls out of India tour to stay with pregnant wife
- Panic in Pakistani city after 900 children test positive for HIV
- Krishak League in name only, not led by farmers but people from other professions
- Most of 39 UK truck victims were likely from Vietnam: priest
- Shakib faces BCB action over ‘illegal’ sponsorship deal
- Palestine to name road after Bangabandhu, invites Hasina to unveil plaque
- Fuel oil from leaked tanker spills over Karnaphuli river