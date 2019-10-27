‘Many’ dead as Myanmar military sinks boats carrying kidnapped troops: Arakan Army
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Oct 2019 06:18 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 06:18 PM BdST
Myanmar’s army sunk several boats carrying dozens of soldiers and police officers taken hostage by rebels in the restive western Rakhine state, the Arakan Army said on Sunday, adding that many had died.
The ethnic armed group abducted more than 50 people, most of them members of the security forces, a day earlier in the latest escalation of violence in the region where it has been fighting government troops for months.
The AA, which is demanding greater autonomy for Rakhine state, said troops opened fire on three vessels where the group were being held in Rathedaung township, sinking two and damaging one.
“Many were killed as there was no cover from incoming fire,” it said in a statement.
Two military spokesmen did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment.
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced across Rakhine state since clashes began in December, plunging the region, where more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a military crackdown in 2017, into fresh chaos.
The abduction on Saturday was the second carried out in recent weeks by the AA, which recruits from the mostly Buddhist local majority.
Earlier this month, suspected rebels disguised as sports players boarded a bus in the state and took dozens of firefighters and civilians hostage.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bodies of 3 men, 3 women found at scene of attack targeting Baghdadi
- Three people released on bail in truck death probe
- ‘Many’ dead as Myanmar military sinks boats carrying kidnapped troops: Arakan Army
- Beijing's new $63 billion mega-airport begins international flights
- Islamic State's Baghdadi: a trail of horror and death
- Hong Kong protesters, police in dusk standoff after tear gas breaks up rally
- One Turkish soldier killed, five wounded in northeast Syria
- Australian serial killer Milat dies in prison nearly 30 years after backpacker murders
- Catholic bishops back ordination of married men as priests in Amazon region, a milestone
- Islamic State leader targeted by US forces as Trump plans Sunday statement
Most Read
- Panic in Pakistani city after 900 children test positive for HIV
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
- Krishak League in name only, not led by farmers but people from other professions
- BGMEA building demolition hits a snag as contractor threatens to pull out
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy questions US embassy in Dhaka’s motive, again
- Tamim pulls out of India tour to stay with pregnant wife
- Anti-narcotics team raids Aziz Mohammad Bhai’s Gulshan home
- Shakib faces BCB action over ‘illegal’ sponsorship deal
- Palestine to name road after Bangabandhu, invites Hasina to unveil plaque
- Fuel oil from leaked tanker spills over Karnaphuli river