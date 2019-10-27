Home > World

Islamic State leader targeted by US forces as Trump plans Sunday statement

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Oct 2019 10:15 AM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 10:15 AM BdST

The US military conducted an operation against elusive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Saturday, a US official said, as US President Donald Trump prepared to make a "major statement" at the White House on Sunday morning.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, was unable to say whether the operation against Baghdadi was successful. Newsweek said the operation took place in Syria's northwestern Idlib province and was carried out by special operations forces after receiving actionable intelligence.

The official did not disclose details of the operation and other US officials contacted by Reuters declined to comment. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley announced late on Saturday that Trump would make a "major statement" at 9 am EST (1300 GMT) on Sunday.

Gidley gave no further details.

The president gave an indication that something was afoot earlier on Saturday night when he tweeted without explanation, "Something very big has just happened!"

Trump has been frustrated by the US news media's heavy focus on the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, which he calls an illegitimate witch hunt.

He has also faced withering criticism from both Republicans and Democrats alike for his US troop withdrawal from northeastern Syria, which permitted Turkey to attack America's Kurdish allies.

Trump was expected to make the statement in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room, which he has used to make a number of major announcements.

Just last week he used the same room to announce that a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurds had taken hold.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Pope Francis at the Vatican. The New York Times

Catholic bishops back ordination of married men

A relative looks at an image of Anna Bui Thi Nhung, a Vietnamese suspected victim in a truck container in UK, at her home in Nghe An province, Vietnam October 26, 2019. Reuters

Most UK truck victims were likely Vietnamese

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to South Carolina, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, Oct 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

IS leader targeted by US forces

Men from a group of People's Peace marchers check their phones in Ghazni, Afghanistan, June 11, 2018. The New York Times

WhatsApp delivers the message in Afghanistan

Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 25, 2019. REUTERS

Anti-government protests roil Iraq

A house destroyed due to a landslide caused by heavy rains is seen in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2019, in this photo released by Kyodo via REUTERS

Heavy rains kill 10 in Japan

FILE PHOTO: Anti-government demonstrators hold Union Jack flags as they protest in front of the UK consulate in Hong Kong, China, October 23, 2019. REUTERS

HK medics join anti-govt protests

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the

Judge validates Trump impeachment probe

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.