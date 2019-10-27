Home > World

Beijing's new $63 billion mega-airport begins international flights

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Oct 2019 05:20 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 05:20 PM BdST

Beijing’s new $63 billion Daxing airport began its first scheduled international flights on Sunday as it ramped up operations to help relieve pressure on the city’s existing Capital airport.

Shaped like a phoenix - though to some observers it is more reminiscent of a starfish - the airport was designed by famed Iraqi-born architect Zaha Hadid, and formally opened in late September ahead of the Oct. 1 celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

It boasts four runways and is expected to handle up to 72 million passengers a year by 2025, eventually reaching 100 million.

China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines will be the main domestic carriers at Daxing, though Air China will provide a small number of flights too.

An Air China flight to Bangkok was the first international flight to leave on Sunday, while British Airways will operate the first transcontinental flight, to London.

About 50 foreign airlines, including Finnair, plan to move all or part of their China operations to the airport in the coming quarters.

The relocation of all the airlines which will use Daxing is to due to be completed by the winter of 2021. Air China and its Star Alliance partners will remain mostly at Capital airport.

The airport, roughly the size of 100 football fields and expected to become one of the world’s busiest, has come in for some criticism due to its distance from central Beijing.

By public transport it takes over an hour to reach it from Beijing’s central business district, more than double the time needed to reach Capital airport, which strains at the seams and is often hit by delays.

Officials say Daxing airport is not only designed to serve Beijing, but also the surrounding province of Hebei and next-door city of Tianjin, to boost regional development.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Australian serial killer Ivan Milat (C) is led from court during his trial in Sydney, Australia Jul 8, 1996. REUTERS

Australian serial killer Milat dies in prison

Pope Francis at the Vatican. The New York Times

Catholic bishops back ordination of married men

A relative looks at an image of Anna Bui Thi Nhung, a Vietnamese suspected victim in a truck container in UK, at her home in Nghe An province, Vietnam October 26, 2019. Reuters

Most UK truck victims were likely Vietnamese

File Photo: The site of a pro-Kurdish demonstration against Turkey's military action in northeastern Syria, outside the Turkish consulate, is seen in Milan, Italy, Oct 26, 2019. REUTERS

Turkish soldier killed in Syria

File Photo: A bearded man with Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's appearance speaks in this screen grab taken from video released on Apr 29, 2019. Reuters

IS leader targeted by US forces

Men from a group of People's Peace marchers check their phones in Ghazni, Afghanistan, June 11, 2018. The New York Times

WhatsApp delivers the message in Afghanistan

Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 25, 2019. REUTERS

Anti-government protests roil Iraq

A house destroyed due to a landslide caused by heavy rains is seen in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2019, in this photo released by Kyodo via REUTERS

Heavy rains kill 10 in Japan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.