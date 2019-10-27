Home > World

Australian serial killer Milat dies in prison nearly 30 years after backpacker murders

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Oct 2019 12:09 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 12:09 PM BdST

Ivan Milat, one of Australia's worst convicted serial killers, has died in prison after spending 23 years behind bars for the murders of seven backpackers in the late 1980s and early 1990s, authorities said on Sunday.

Milat, 74, was serving seven consecutive life sentences after being convicted in 1996 of killing two Britons, three Germans and two Australians in a case that made grim headlines around the world.

A spokeswoman for Corrective Services New South Wales (NSW) said Milat died early on Sunday, without disclosing the cause of death. Australian media reported that he had been undergoing chemotherapy since a cancer diagnosis in May.

The former road worker never admitted to the murders of the young men and women, some of whom were sexually assaulted, shot or stabbed. The bodies were found in shallow graves in a New South Wales forest.

Milat was also linked to several other unsolved missing person cases, and died under suspicion of committing more crimes than those for which he was convicted.

While in prison, he remained in the news, cutting his finger off and attempting to post it to the country's top court, swallowing razor blades or swallowing parts of toilet flushing mechanisms.

"He can rot in hell," Australian media cited NSW Corrections Minister Anthony Roberts as saying. "He showed no remorse. He was sentenced to remain in jail for life, that sentence was carried out and he died in jail."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Pope Francis at the Vatican. The New York Times

Catholic bishops back ordination of married men

A relative looks at an image of Anna Bui Thi Nhung, a Vietnamese suspected victim in a truck container in UK, at her home in Nghe An province, Vietnam October 26, 2019. Reuters

Most UK truck victims were likely Vietnamese

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to South Carolina, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, Oct 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

IS leader targeted by US forces

Men from a group of People's Peace marchers check their phones in Ghazni, Afghanistan, June 11, 2018. The New York Times

WhatsApp delivers the message in Afghanistan

Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 25, 2019. REUTERS

Anti-government protests roil Iraq

A house destroyed due to a landslide caused by heavy rains is seen in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2019, in this photo released by Kyodo via REUTERS

Heavy rains kill 10 in Japan

FILE PHOTO: Anti-government demonstrators hold Union Jack flags as they protest in front of the UK consulate in Hong Kong, China, October 23, 2019. REUTERS

HK medics join anti-govt protests

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the

Judge validates Trump impeachment probe

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.