Australian serial killer Milat dies in prison nearly 30 years after backpacker murders
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Oct 2019 12:09 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 12:09 PM BdST
Ivan Milat, one of Australia's worst convicted serial killers, has died in prison after spending 23 years behind bars for the murders of seven backpackers in the late 1980s and early 1990s, authorities said on Sunday.
Milat, 74, was serving seven consecutive life sentences after being convicted in 1996 of killing two Britons, three Germans and two Australians in a case that made grim headlines around the world.
A spokeswoman for Corrective Services New South Wales (NSW) said Milat died early on Sunday, without disclosing the cause of death. Australian media reported that he had been undergoing chemotherapy since a cancer diagnosis in May.
The former road worker never admitted to the murders of the young men and women, some of whom were sexually assaulted, shot or stabbed. The bodies were found in shallow graves in a New South Wales forest.
Milat was also linked to several other unsolved missing person cases, and died under suspicion of committing more crimes than those for which he was convicted.
While in prison, he remained in the news, cutting his finger off and attempting to post it to the country's top court, swallowing razor blades or swallowing parts of toilet flushing mechanisms.
"He can rot in hell," Australian media cited NSW Corrections Minister Anthony Roberts as saying. "He showed no remorse. He was sentenced to remain in jail for life, that sentence was carried out and he died in jail."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Catholic bishops back ordination of married men as priests in Amazon region, a milestone
- Islamic State leader targeted by US forces as Trump plans Sunday statement
- In Afghanistan’s war and peace, WhatsApp delivers the message
- Most of 39 UK truck victims were likely from Vietnam: priest
- ‘All of them are thieves’: Iraqis defy security forces to protest corruption
- Hong Kong medics join anti-government protests to 'resist tyranny'
- Death toll climbs to 10 as heavy rains hit typhoon-ravaged eastern Japan
- Vietnamese may be among UK truck dead as police make three more arrests
- A Brexit logjam, in three dimensions
- At Kabul’s public library, using verse to make sense of a world of conflict
Most Read
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy questions US embassy in Dhaka’s motive, again
- BGMEA building demolition hits a snag as contractor threatens to pull out
- Tamim pulls out of India tour to stay with pregnant wife
- Panic in Pakistani city after 900 children test positive for HIV
- Krishak League in name only, not led by farmers but people from other professions
- Most of 39 UK truck victims were likely from Vietnam: priest
- Hasina seeks NAM support to resolve Rohingya crisis, fight climate change
- Misha defeats Moushumi to get reelected as film artistes’ association chief
- Probe panel submits report on Bhola violence