China hopes can confirm identities of 39 dead in Britain

Published: 25 Oct 2019

China's government hopes Britain can confirm the identities of the 39 bodies found dead in a refrigerated truck near London as soon as possible, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

At present, British police are unable to confirm the nationality of the deceased, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

