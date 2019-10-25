2 more arrests after 39 bodies are found in truck in UK
>> Megan Specia and Sui-Lee Wee, The New York Times
Published: 25 Oct 2019 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2019 10:17 PM BdST
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter after 39 people were found dead in a refrigerated trailer in southeastern England, British police said Friday, the first indication from officials that the deaths were linked to human smuggling.
The arrests were announced as officials from at least five countries in two continents tried to piece together the movements of the people in the truck, and China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said it could not confirm that the dead had all been Chinese citizens, as British police had suggested.
Essex Police said in a statement Friday that they had made two additional arrests in connection with the case, holding a 38-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman from Warrington in northern England. The names were not released.
Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, said at a news conference Friday that British police were working on verifying the identities of the eight women and 31 men found in the truck.
“We hope that the British side will confirm their identities as soon as possible, ascertain the truth and severely punish those involved,” Hua said.
There were fears that at least one victim was Vietnamese, according to a social media post Friday from a rights activist.
Much of the case has remained shrouded in mystery since the bodies were discovered early Wednesday in Grays, about 25 miles east of London, after someone called an ambulance.
The driver of the truck, identified as Morris Robinson, 25, from Northern Ireland, is still being held for questioning by police on suspicion of murder. He has yet to be charged.
The case bears all the marks of a smuggling operation, officials and experts have said, and has links to Britain, China, Belgium, Ireland, Bulgaria and possibly Vietnam. British authorities were scrambling to investigate who the victims were, who had facilitated their journey and what exactly their movements were before their fateful trip.
A Twitter post Friday by rights activist Hoa Nghiem revealed that the family of a Vietnamese woman, Pham Thi Tra My, 26, feared she might have been in the trailer.
