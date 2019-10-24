Home > World

Spanish dictator Franco's remains exhumed from state mausoleum

   

Published: 24 Oct 2019 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2019 08:02 PM BdST

Spanish dictator Francisco Franco’s remains were exhumed on Thursday from the state mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen where they have lain since his death more than four decades ago.

They were to be taken for reburial alongside the remains of his former wife in a private vault in the Mingorrubio cemetery north of Madrid.

Footage showed members of Franco’s family carrying his coffin out of the tomb following the exhumation, which took place behind closed doors.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: The police in England have opened a murder investigation after 39 dead bodies were found in a truck on Wednesday. The police have yet to determine any of the victims’ identities. The New York Times

UK police say 39 bodies in truck were Chinese

Protesters with a burning barricade near Plaza Baquedano in Santiago, Chile, Oct 20, 2019. Small pocketbook items became the focus of popular fury across the globe in recent weeks, as frustrated citizens filled the streets for unexpected protests that tapped into a wellspring of bubbling frustration at a class of political elites seen as irredeemably corrupt or hopelessly unjust or both. The New York Times

From Chile to Lebanon, protests flare over wallet issues

Two of three polio viruses eradicated in 'historic' step: WHO

bdnews24.com photo

EU awards jailed Uighur activist rights prize

Franco's remains exhumed from state mausoleum

bdnews24.com photo

India, Pakistan sign pact on cross-border temple visits

Jonson to push for election if EU agrees delay

File Photo: The police in England have opened a murder investigation after 39 dead bodies were found in a truck on Wednesday. The police have yet to determine any of the victims’ identities. The New York Times

Victims found dead in truck in UK were Chinese

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.