Home > World

China plans to replace Hong Kong leader Lam with 'interim' chief executive: FT

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Oct 2019 09:12 AM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 09:12 AM BdST

China is drawing up a plan to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with an "interim" chief executive, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the deliberations, which would bring to a close Lam's rule after months of often-violent pro-democracy protests.

Lam has become a lightning rod for protests over fears that Beijing is tightening its grip, limiting the freedoms enjoyed under the "one country, two systems" principle enshrined when colonial ruler Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997.

Sources told the FT that officials in China want the situation in Hong Kong to stabilise before making a final decision, as they do not want to be seen to be giving in to violence.

If Chinese President Xi Jinping decides to go ahead, Lam's successor would be appointed by March and cover the remainder of her term, which ends in 2022, the newspaper said.

The leading candidates to succeed Lam include Norman Chan, the former head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Henry Tang, who has also served as the territory's financial secretary and chief secretary for administration, the report said.

In September, in response to a Reuters report about a recording of Lam saying she would step down if she could, she said she had never asked the Chinese government to let her resign to end the Chinese-ruled city's political crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Hong Kong since mid-June in sometimes violent protests against a now-suspended draft bill that could have seen people sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party controlled courts.

Although the bill was finally withdrawn, the protests have continued, defying police rulings banning them.

China has denied the accusation it is eroding the freedoms granted in 1997, and has blamed foreign nations such as the United States and Britain for inciting unrest.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at the House of Commons in London, Britain October 22, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

Over to EU on Brexit delay, Johnson says

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a news conference following their talks in Sochi, Russia October 22, 2019. Sputnik via REUTERS

Putin, Erdogan strike deal to remove Kurds

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference after her policy address for 2019, in Hong Kong, China, October 16, 2019. REUTERS

China plans to replace Lam

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam (C) visits the Kowloon Masjid and Islamic Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui to meet with representatives of the Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong and other leaders of the local Muslim community, in Hong Kong, China Oct 21, 2019. REUTERS

Lam’s apology accepted

Pakistani Islamist party vows to oust government

A demonstrator is helped after he was hit by a rubber bullet during a day of protests in Santiago, Chile, Oct 21, 2019. The protests started over a small increase in transit fares, but have gained momentum over deep anger that, despite economic growth, wages have remained stagnant and people’s lives have not improved. The New York Times

Death toll in Chile clashes hits 12

US forces from Syria have no approval to stay: Iraq

Acting US ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor arrives to testify at a closed-door deposition as part of the US House of Representatives impeachment inquiry led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS

Envoy testifies Trump tied Ukraine aid to politically motivated probes

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.