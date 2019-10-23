British police find 39 dead in truck container, arrest driver
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Oct 2019 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 04:15 PM BdST
British police found the bodies of 39 people inside a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria at an industrial estate to the east of London on Wednesday.
The discovery was made in the early hours after emergency services were alerted to people in the container, on a gritty industrial site in Grays, about 20 miles from central London.
Police said the driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, had been arrested on suspicion of murder. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was appalled.
"I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened," Johnson said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones."
Police said the truck was thought to have entered Britain at Holyhead, a North Wales port that is a major entry point for traffic from Ireland, on Saturday and to have originally started its journey in Bulgaria.
The victims, 38 adults and one teenager, were all pronounced dead at the scene after they were found at the Waterglade Industrial Park, not far from docks on the River Thames.
Bulgaria's foreign ministry said it could not confirm at this stage whether the truck had started its journey from the country.
"We are still checking the information, published in the British media and we're contacting the authorities," foreign ministry spokeswoman Tsvetana Krasteva said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- British police find 39 bodies in a truck container
- Hong Kong extradition bill officially killed, but move unlikely to end unrest
- Israel seems paralysed, but is the system broken?
- Boeing ousts senior executive as 737 MAX crisis grows
- Lion Air crash investigators tell victims' families 737 MAX design flaws linked to accident
- Hong Kong frees murder suspect whose case led to protests
- US diplomat testifies Trump tied Ukraine aid to politically motivated probes
- Haitian Catholics march for political reform as protests spread
- Russia, Turkey reach deal to remove Kurdish YPG from Syria border
- China plans to replace Hong Kong leader Lam with 'interim' chief executive: FT
Most Read
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- Only Bangabandhu, Hasina and Joy’s photos can be used in posters: Salman F Rahman
- FICA lends support to cricketers’ strike for ‘fair conditions’
- Players’ strike is part of conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricket: BCB president
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Malaysia's Mahathir stands by Kashmir comments despite palm oil boycott by India traders
- Police sub-inspector detained for ‘killing youth on mobile phone theft charges’
- NBR investigating ex-BCL gen secy, MP Nazrul Islam Babu’s assets
- Relative of Bhola man whose Facebook account was hacked reported missing
- Over to EU on Brexit delay, Johnson says after parliament rejects swift decision