British PM Johnson appalled after 39 bodies found in container

Published: 23 Oct 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was appalled after 39 bodies were found in a container east of London.

"I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex," Johnson said.
 
"I am receiving regular updates from the Home Office and will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened," he said. "My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones."

