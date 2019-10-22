Israel's Netanyahu gives up effort to form new government
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Oct 2019 08:10 AM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 08:10 AM BdST
Benjamin Netanyahu gave up his effort to form a new government on Monday after failing to secure a majority coalition, creating an opportunity for centrist rival Benny Gantz to replace Israel’s longest serving prime minister.
Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, said he had been unable to form a government following an election in September, and was returning the mandate back to Israel’s president, Reuven Rivlin. Rivlin said he intends to task Gantz with the job of putting together a new government.
“In the past weeks I made every effort to bring Benny Gantz to the negotiating table, every effort to establish a broad national government, every effort to avoid another election,” said Netanyahu, who turned 70 on Monday.
Gantz also has no clear path to a majority, and should he come up short, it would almost certainly lead to another general election, the third since April. He will have 28 days to entice potential allies.
Gantz’s Blue and White party said in a statement it was “determined to form a liberal unity government.”
Netanyahu, in power for the past decade and 13 years in total, has seen his political strength wane as he faces a looming indictment on corruption allegations he denies. Gantz, a former military chief, has pledged not to serve in a government under a premier facing criminal charges.
Likud placed second in the September ballot with 32 seats in the 120-member parliament, behind 33 for Blue and White.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Japanese emperor begins ceremonies to proclaim his enthronement to the world
- Israel's Netanyahu gives up effort to form new government
- US mulls leaving some troops in Syria to guard oil: Pentagon
- Australian newspapers redact front pages to protest media curbs
- Thai king strips 'disloyal' royal consort of titles, military ranks: palace statement
- EU to delay Brexit until February if PM fails to ratify deal this week: report
- Hacking the hackers: Russian group hijacked Iranian spying operation, officials say
- US troops cross into Iraq as part of withdrawal from Syria
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, minus beard, appears in London court
- Chile unrest spreads, with 8 deaths reported in violence
Most Read
- Bangladesh cricketers go on strike for pay hike
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid jailed for five years for dodging tax
- Bhola court sends 3 to jail in digital security case
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Protest leaders in Bhola demand death to Facebook user for blasphemy
- Rules bent to erect commercial high-rise for Canadian University on Gulshan residential plot
- Hasina seeks help to fight malicious Facebook posts citing deadly Bhola clashes
- Bhola violence: 5,000 unidentified people sued
- Hong Kong leader apologises for mosque water cannon incident after day of violence
- Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola