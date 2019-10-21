EU to delay Brexit until February if PM fails to ratify deal this week: report
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Oct 2019 07:03 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2019 07:12 PM BdST
The Sunday Times has reported that the European Union will delay Brexit until February 2020 if Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unable to get his deal past parliament this week.
The delay would be "fungible", meaning that Britain could leave earlier, on Nov 1 or 15, December or January, if his deal is ratified before the extension ends, the newspaper said, citing diplomatic sources.
No decision will be taken until EU governments have the chance to assess the chances of the withdrawal treaty getting through parliament before Tuesday this week, the newspaper added.

