HK police and protesters exchange tear gas and petrol bombs
Published: 20 Oct 2019 05:20 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2019 05:20 PM BdST
Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters throwing petrol bombs on Sunday as thousands staged an illegal march through the Kowloon district that will test the strength of the pro-democracy campaign after four months of unrest.
Police inside the Tsim Sha Tsui police station fired volleys of tear gas and used a loudspeaker to called on protesters in the street below to disperse.
Hardcore black-clad protesters threw petrol bombs at the station’s iron gate and inside the compound.
Elsewhere along the march route, protesters trashed shops and metro stations and set fires.
