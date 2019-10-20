Curfew announced in Chilean capital Santiago amid protests
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Oct 2019 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2019 09:28 PM BdST
The Chilean general in charge of security in the capital Santiago under a state of emergency on Saturday announced a curfew in the city and outlying areas amid widespread protests.
General Javier Iturriaga del Campo said a full curfew would be enforced between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
“We invite all people to return to their homes to evaluate the measures the government has announced and look after their families and their homes,” the general told reporters in Santiago.
