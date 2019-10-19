At least 13 miners killed by dam collapse at Siberian gold mine
Published: 19 Oct 2019 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 02:49 PM BdST
At least 13 miners were killed on Saturday when a dam collapsed at a gold mine about 160 km (100 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russian news agencies reported.
Heavy rains had caused erosion of the dam and water had broken through, sweeping away several cabins where workers at the mine lived, Interfax quoted a local official as saying.
Russia's health ministry said that 14 miners were taken to hospitals and three had suffered severe injuries at the mine, where pictures aired by Russia's state Rossiya 24 channel showed damaged structures flooded with water and mud.
A Russian investigative committee said in a statement it had launched a criminal probe into violation of safety rules at the gold mine, while local authorities said the collapsed dam was not registered by official bodies.
"The hydrotechnical facility was self-constructed and, I believe, all rules I can and cannot think of were violated," Yuri Lapshin, the head of the Krasnoyarsk regional government, was quoted by RIA news agency as saying.
Reuters was unable to reach mine's owner.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- At least 13 miners killed by dam collapse at Siberian gold mine
- Clinton email probe finds no deliberate mishandling of classified information
- Explainer: Mexico's week of bloodshed. What is going on?
- 'Failure': Mexico admits bungled arrest of drug kingpin's son after mayhem
- Chile declares state of emergency amid looting and arson in capital
- As inquiry widens, McConnell sees impeachment trial as inevitable
- Blasts in Afghanistan mosque kill at least 62, wound more than 100
- China's GDP growth grinds to near 30-year low as tariffs hit production
- S Korean police detain 19 students at US envoy's residence
- Unionists in Northern Ireland feel betrayed by Brexit deal
Most Read
- Bangladesh blocks online battle game PUBG on parent complaints
- Bangladesh blocks, unblocks online game PUBG ‘to respect personal freedom’
- Talks in progress to resolve BGB-BSF 'misunderstanding', says home minister
- BSF troops crossed border to free Indian fisherman held during hilsa ban: BGB
- Dhaka teacher Kaberi murderer ‘was arrested in Kolkata as militant’
- Bangladeshis feared among Saudi bus crash victims
- Police arrest four relatives over murder of Dhaka schoolboy Riyad
- Prominent artist Kalidas Karmakar dies at 73
- What are the benefits of turmeric?
- Rewarding assassins led to trend of child killings, Hasina says on Sheikh Russell’s birthday