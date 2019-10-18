Mexico flies 300 Indian migrants to New Delhi in 'unprecedented' mass deportation
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Oct 2019 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2019 03:10 PM BdST
Mexico has deported over 300 Indian nationals to New Delhi, the National Migration Institute (INM) said late on Wednesday, calling it an unprecedented transatlantic deportation.
The move follows a deal Mexico struck with the United States in June, vowing to significantly curb US-bound migration in exchange for averting US tariffs on Mexican exports.
"It is unprecedented in INM's history - in either form or the number of people - for a transatlantic air transport like the one carried out on this day," INM said in a statement.
The 310 men and one woman that INM said were in Mexico illegally were sent on a chartered flight, accompanied by federal immigration agents and Mexico's National Guard. They arrived in New Delhi on Friday.
Most of the deportees were from India's northern Punjab state, an Indian official said. Police will run checks if any of them had criminal history, another official said.
INM said the deportees had been scattered in eight states around Mexico, including in southern Mexico from where many Indian migrants enter the country, hoping to transit to the US border.
The backlog of migrants in southern Mexico has grown as officials have stopped issuing permits for them to cross the country, said Caitlyn Yates, a research coordinator at IBI Consultants who has studied increasing numbers of US-bound Asian and African migrants arriving in Mexico.
"This type of deportation in Mexico is the first of its kind but likely to continue," Yates said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Unionists in Northern Ireland feel betrayed by Brexit deal
- Mexico flies 300 Indian migrants to New Delhi in 'unprecedented' mass deportation
- Turkey agrees with US to pause Syria assault while Kurds withdraw
- Mulvaney says, then denies, that Trump held back Ukraine aid as Quid Pro Quo
- Woman who said officer removed her tampon settles with San Antonio
- Commuters drag climate activists from London trains
- 'Super Saturday' Brexit showdown in parliament looms for PM Johnson
- Catalan regional chief calls for independence vote after violent unrest
- Pence meets Erdogan to urge halt to Turkey's Syria offensive
- Kremlin questions language of 'unusual' Trump letter to Erdogan
Most Read
- BSF troops crossed border to free Indian fisherman held during hilsa ban: BGB
- Bangladesh border forces kill Indian guard, wound another, India says
- Bangladesh, US in talks to sign two defence deals
- ACC starts case against Moosa Bin Shamsher for ‘car registration forgery’
- Bangladesh reworks Bangla calendar to match national days with West
- Bangladesh signs MoU with Saudi Arabian ACWA Power for 3,600MW plant
- Grameenphone wins 2-month reprieve as HC bars payment of disputed audit claim
- Govt removes Sayeed as ward councillor over casino scam
- Ambulance cylinder blast leaves two dead, four injured in Ctg
- Govt moves to appoint administrators in Grameenphone, Robi