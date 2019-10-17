UK opposition leader Corbyn says his party cannot support Brexit deal
Published: 17 Oct 2019 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 04:56 PM BdST
Britain's main opposition Labour Party cannot support the Brexit deal agreed on Thursday between the European Union and the British government, its leader Jeremy Corbyn said.
“As it stands we cannot support this deal ... also it is unclear whether it has the support of his allies in the DUP, or indeed, many allies on his own backbenches,” he said.
Asked whether he would put forward a motion of no-confidence to try to bring down Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a planned extraordinary session in parliament on Saturday, Corbyn said the weekend was a time to discuss the Brexit deal and other issues would be for next week.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Satellite images reveal China's aircraft carrier 'factory,' analysts say
- US House passes legislation on Hong Kong: what does it mean?
- Obama endorses Trudeau for reelection ahead of Canada vote
- American prosecutor is fatally shot in Micronesia after her daily run
- Trump’s China deal leaves the global economy as uncertain as ever
- The world condemns Erdogan’s war on Kurds. But Turkey applauds
- Trump lashes out on Syria as Republicans rebuke him in house vote
- Dark web child porn bust leads to 338 arrests worldwide
- Three militants, two civilians killed as violence spreads in Kashmir
- US House takes hard line on China over Hong Kong, Huawei
Most Read
- Bangladesh reworks Bangla calendar to match national days with West
- Sanofi confirms Bangladesh exit plan, starts hunt for ‘partner’
- GS Rabbani is back to DUCSU a month after expulsion from BCL
- India-Bangladesh rail links closed after 1965 war with Pakistan will reopen: Hasina
- 35 dead, 4 injured in traffic accident in Madinah
- Paris zoo unveils the ‘blob’, an organism with no brain but 720 sexes
- Bangladesh to implement two more metro rail projects in Dhaka with Tk 938bn
- Police say father Basir killed 5-year-old Tuhin, mutilated body in Sunamganj
- ‘I can’t testify because it will be painful’, slain writer Avijit’s father says
- Dark web child porn bust leads to 338 arrests worldwide