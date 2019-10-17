Home > World

Kremlin questions language of 'unusual' Trump letter to Erdogan

17 Oct 2019

The Kremlin on Thursday questioned the tone of a letter sent by US President Donald Trump to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, which it called highly unusual for correspondence between heads of state.

The White House on Wednesday released the Oct. 9 letter, in which Trump urged Erdogan: “Don’t be a tough guy” and “Don’t be a fool!”

“You don’t often encounter such language in correspondence between heads of state. It’s a highly unusual letter,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

