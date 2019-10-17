Kremlin questions language of 'unusual' Trump letter to Erdogan
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Oct 2019 08:26 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 08:26 PM BdST
The Kremlin on Thursday questioned the tone of a letter sent by US President Donald Trump to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, which it called highly unusual for correspondence between heads of state.
The White House on Wednesday released the Oct. 9 letter, in which Trump urged Erdogan: “Don’t be a tough guy” and “Don’t be a fool!”
“You don’t often encounter such language in correspondence between heads of state. It’s a highly unusual letter,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
