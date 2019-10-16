Taliban truck bomb in Afghanistan kills at least three, wounds dozens
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Oct 2019 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 01:42 PM BdST
A Taliban suicide bomber killed at least three people and wounded 27 on Wednesday when he set off explosives in a truck near a police headquarters in Afghanistan, officials said.
A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed in a statement that the militants had used a large truck, packed with explosives in the attack in the eastern province of Laghman.
Assadullah Dawlatzai, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said among the wounded were 20 children studying in a religious school.
"The explosion was huge," Dawlatzai said.
The number of casualties may rise as rescuers searched through the ruins of buildings destroyed by the blast.
"We with the rescue teams are still looking for bodies under the rubble,” said Obaidullah, a resident of the area.
The attack came during a relative lull in violence after a presidential election last month that saw a surge in attacks by the Taliban, who denounced the vote as a sham.
The United Nations said 85 civilians were killed in election-related Taliban violence.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Prince William highlights UK's 'unique bonds' with Pakistan during visit with wife Kate
- In Syria, Russia pleased to fill an American void
- Japan typhoon death toll climbs to 74, rescuers search for missing people
- US House passes legislation taking hard line on China over Hong Kong, Huawei
- Nigerian president vows crackdown on abusive Islamic schools after second raid
- UK border risks snarl up in no-deal Brexit
- US concerned about some Hong Kong protest tactics, heavier China hand: Pentagon
- Hundreds fled abusive Nigerian 'school' before police raid
- Prince William and wife Kate meet Imran Khan, Pakistan's PM and friend of Diana
- Trump sanctions fail to slow Turkey assault; Moscow's allies advance
Most Read
- Police say father Basir killed 5-year-old Tuhin, mutilated body in Sunamganj
- AL Whip Shamsul, MP Shawon among around 50 under ACC scanner
- Bangladesh to implement two more metro rail projects in Dhaka with Tk 938bn
- Prince William and wife Kate meet Imran Khan, Pakistan's PM and friend of Diana
- Bangladesh settle for 1-1 draw with India in World Cup pre-qualifiers
- Transgender woman becomes vice-chairman in Jhenaidah
- Over 49,000 pass medical college entry test
- Students pause BUET protests but not going back to classes, taking exams
- Diplomats in Bangladesh go beyond their norms, says FM on Abrar murder comments
- India-Bangladesh coastal surveillance radars won't strain China ties: FM