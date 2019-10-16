Home > World

Taliban truck bomb in Afghanistan kills at least three, wounds dozens

Published: 16 Oct 2019 01:42 PM BdST

A Taliban suicide bomber killed at least three people and wounded 27 on Wednesday when he set off explosives in a truck near a police headquarters in Afghanistan, officials said.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed in a statement that the militants had used a large truck, packed with explosives in the attack in the eastern province of Laghman.

Assadullah Dawlatzai, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said among the wounded were 20 children studying in a religious school.

"The explosion was huge," Dawlatzai said.

The number of casualties may rise as rescuers searched through the ruins of buildings destroyed by the blast.

"We with the rescue teams are still looking for bodies under the rubble,” said Obaidullah, a resident of the area.

The attack came during a relative lull in violence after a presidential election last month that saw a surge in attacks by the Taliban, who denounced the vote as a sham.

The United Nations said 85 civilians were killed in election-related Taliban violence.

