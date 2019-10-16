In Syria, Russia pleased to fill an American void

Russian and Syrian troops drove through a key town where the United States had held sway and picked over abandoned American outposts to announce their presence in the area and deter the Turkish incursion that began last week.

The Russian advance, enabled by President Donald Trump’s decision last week to withdraw, may boost Russia’s Syrian ally, President Bashar Assad, while blunting the Turkish incursion. It was a telling demonstration of how influence over the 8-year-old conflict in Syria has shifted from the United States to Russia. But in this case, there appeared to be little balance left in the Americans’ favour.

“Look at how they were preparing the base,” a Russian-speaking reporter said in a video shot inside an abandoned American outpost in northeastern Syria, its water tanks, communication towers, tents and fridges full of soda all left behind. “They thought they were going to be here for a long time.”

The abrupt order by Trump to remove US military personnel from the area set off days of violence that sent more than 150,000 civilians fleeing, shattered the American partnership with Syria’s Kurds, raised fears about an Islamic State revival and allowed Assad’s troops, backed by their Russian allies, to sweep up new territory without a fight.

Pentagon concern about the safety of the departing US forces amid the chaos in northern Syria intensified, as seen in a low-flying buzz of a Turkish-backed militia on Tuesday by American Apache helicopter gunships. The militia was about 4 miles from the Americans at the time of the incident, which was first reported by Fox News and confirmed by a US military official.

It remained unclear on Tuesday whether President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia intended to keep his forces in the area indefinitely. But for Russia, the reshuffling of northeastern Syria, which had in recent years been a virtual American protectorate, yielded two main benefits. It empowered Assad, a longtime Russian patron, to accelerate his quest to regain control of all of Syria’s territory, and gave Putin another place to advertise Russia as a good friend to have in the Middle East.

“What’s happening now is a very complicated knot being untied,” said Alexander Shumilin, a Middle East specialist at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow. “This is an unexpected gift for Putin.”

As the United States has sought to reduce its commitments across the region, Putin has increasingly cast Russia as a worthy alternative. On Tuesday, as US troops were leaving their bases near the Syrian town of Manbij, Putin was on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates after a trip to Saudi Arabia the day before.

Throughout the war in Syria, Russia has been Assad’s most loyal foreign backer, protecting him from sanctions by the United Nations and sending Russian troops to support his forces and jets to bomb his enemies.

As of last month, Russia’s assistance had helped restore Assad’s control over most of Syria, the largest exception being the northeast, where the United States had partnered with a Kurdish-led militia to fight the Islamic State and had maintained a contingent of about 1,000 troops, in part to keep Assad away.

But that changed last Wednesday when Turkey launched its military incursion, setting off new violence that sent US troops scrambling to get out of the way. Feeling betrayed by the Americans, the Kurds made a deal with Assad that would put his army along the Turkish border.

The United States has begun moving its troops onto bases elsewhere in Syria as the first stage in a near total withdrawal from the country.

On Tuesday, the United States and its international allies used a single tweet to announce their departure from Manbij, a contested area where they had sought to prevent fighting between their Kurdish-led militia allies and Syrian fighters backed by Turkey.

Throughout the war, Russia has used means ranging from military force to creative diplomacy to make itself a central player in Syria — at the expense of the United States. In 2015, it dispatched forces to help Assad by heavily bombing his rebel enemies, turning the overall battle in his favour and away from the opposition supported by the United States. The Russians have repeatedly blunted Western attempts to hold Assad’s government accountable for using banned chemical weapons.

And to steer diplomacy away from UN peace talks the West hoped would remove Assad, Russia opened an alternative track with Iran and Turkey that sidelined Western nations.

Shumilin, the analyst, said Russia also had found ways to benefit from Western missteps.

“It must be said that all of Russia’s most significant successes in Syria have not been reached as a result of deliberate efforts by Moscow,” he said. “They simply crashed down onto Putin and Moscow as manna from heaven as a result of the peculiar behavior of the Western countries and of Turkey.”

Putin had also hoped to use Syria in the service of a broader geopolitical goal: to strengthen ties with Turkey and pull it away from NATO.

“Turkey’s operation drives the wedge even deeper between Turkey and NATO,” Shumilin said. “That is even more important for Putin.”

The Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday night that Putin had spoken by phone with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, who accepted the Russian leader’s invitation to visit Russia in coming days. The statement also said Putin had stressed the importance of “avoiding conflict between subdivisions of the Turkish army and Syrian government forces.”

Despite an agreement with the Syrian Kurds that would put Syrian government troops on the border with Turkey, they stayed clear of the border region near Ras al-Ain, where Syrian Kurdish troops were fighting alone.

The agreement with Damascus comes at great cost to the Kurdish authorities, who are effectively relinquishing self-rule.

Turkey’s actions have angered the West. Britain paused arms sales to Turkey on Tuesday, one day after all 28 European Union member states agreed to do so. It was the first time the bloc had reached such a decision about a NATO ally.

But Erdogan has made clear he will resist pressure to halt the offensive, which has also included the threat of new sanctions by Trump. Turkey’s NTV television reported Tuesday night that Erdogan told Trump he would never declare a cease-fire in northeast Syria and was not concerned about sanctions.

© 2019 The New York Times Company