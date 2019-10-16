Erdogan says Turkey's Syria offensive will end if Kurdish fighters withdraw
Published: 16 Oct 2019 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 05:32 PM BdST
Turkey’s offensive into northeast Syria will end if Kurdish fighters in the region drop their weapons and withdraw from a planned “safe zone”, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, but warned that no power could stop it until then.
Erdogan said the quickest solution was for militants to drop their weapons and pull back from the area by Wednesday evening. The operation will end when the “safe zone” is established, he said, and Turkey was not open to negotiating this.
