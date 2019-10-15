Home > World

Prince William and wife Kate meet Imran Khan, Pakistan's PM and friend of Diana

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Oct 2019 06:36 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 06:37 PM BdST

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate on Tuesday met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former international cricket star who the prince played cricket with in London as a child.
Related Stories

The royal couple, on a five-day visit, also toured a school and a national park in the capital Islamabad where they chatted with children and admired their drawings.

The trip, which focuses on climate change and access to education, has been described by palace officials as the most complex the couple have undertaken due to security issues.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Khan at his official residence. William’s mother Princess Diana, a hugely popular figure in Pakistan, visited Pakistan several times in the 1990s and helped Khan raise money for a cancer hospital.

Earlier William and Kate met students at an Islamabad Model College for Girls, discussing education with a group of older students and visiting the classrooms of younger students.

As they left, a group of girls sang one of Pakistan’s national songs and the couple greeted preschoolers who had lined up to chant ‘bye bye’.

They then visited the Margallah Hills National Park on the edge of Islamabad, which is under threat from poaching, wildfires, invasive species and littering.

For the morning events, Kate wore a periwinkle blue silk shalwar kameez, the national outfit of Pakistan consisting of a loose tunic worn over trousers. Many on social media and in the fashion industry had been hoping she would don the outfit, which Princess Diana had worn during visits.

The designer, Maheen Khan said on Twitter: “It is an honor to have been asked to create this outfit for the Duchess.”

The Duchess of Cambridge’s fashion choices, including a bright green tunic over white pants to meet with the Prime Minister, appeared to echo many of the colors and outfits worn by Diana.

Foreign policy experts and officials have said the trip, the first by a British royal family member in more than a decade and made at the request of the British foreign office, represented a soft power push, which may help both sides further their diplomatic aims.

It comes as Britain seeks to reinvigorate its foreign relationships as the deadline looms for its departure from the European Union, while Pakistan works to repair its global image to boost tourism and investment.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A protester flashes a V-sign during a demonstration against Turkey's military action in northeastern Syria, in Strasbourg, France, Oct 12, 2019. REUTERS

The Kurdish struggle for rights and land

Turkish police walk in front of the Metropolitan Municipality headquarters in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Aug 19, 2019. REUTERS

Turkey detains four Kurdish mayors

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan Oct 14, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Prince William, wife Kate arrive in Pakistan

A rescue worker wades in water in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods, near the Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, Oct 14, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan typhoon death toll hits 66

US President Donald Trump attends to address conservative activists at the Family Research Council's annual gala in Washington, US, October 12, 2019

Whistleblower's identity should be revealed: Trump

A man speaks on the phone after the partial restoration of mobile phone services in Srinagar Oct14, 2019. REUTERS

Mobile phone lines partially restored in Kashmir

US President Donald Trump addresses conservative activists at the Family Research Council's annual gala in Washington, US, October 12, 2019. REUTERS

Trump tells Turkey to stop its Syria invasion

Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer win Nobel economics prize

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.