Prince William and wife Kate arrive in Pakistan for five-day visit
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Oct 2019 09:40 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 09:40 AM BdST
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate arrived in Pakistan's capital on Monday, beginning a five-day visit that will focus on boosting ties and addressing challenges such as climate change.
The couple disembarked from a British Royal Air Force plane, after an eight-hour flight, at about 9.30pm (1630 GMT) at Nur Khan Airforce base in Rawalpindi, near the capital Islamabad.
They were greeted by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner, as well as two children who gave them bouquets of flowers.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a long pale blue variation of the shalwar kameez, a dress or tunic worn over trousers, Pakistan's traditional national outfit that many on social media and in the fashion industry had hoped she would don during her visit. Prince William wore a navy suit with a blue tie.
The trip has been described by Kensington Palace as the most complex the couple have undertaken due to security and logistical issues. It is the first by members of the British royal family in more than a decade.
The release of public details of the tour were limited due to tight security, but the visit would take them around the north and west of the nation of 208 million people, with the focus on climate change, access to education and security.
"The couple would like to see the breadth and depth of the country from the leafy capital here in Islamabad to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside of the north and the rugged border regions of the west," the British High Commissioner said in a video on his official Twitter account.
"They're looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan. I know they will get a very warm welcome," he added.
Excitement built up on Monday, with '#RoyalVisitPakistan' trending on Twitter and television stations airing footage from historic royal visits, including one by Prince William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth in 1961.
Some rickshaw drivers in Lahore and Rawalpindi, a garrison city next to Islamabad, painted their vehicles with the Pakistani and British flags.
Foreign policy experts and officials have said the trip, made at the request of the British foreign office, represented a soft power push, which may help both sides further their diplomatic aims.
It comes as Britain seeks to reinvigorate its foreign relationships with the looming deadline for Britain's departure from the European Union, while Pakistan works to repair its global image to boost tourism and investment.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India partially restores mobile phone lines in Kashmir
- Scrambling to limit damage, Trump tells Turkey to stop its Syria invasion
- Canada's Trudeau, in election fight, says he needs voter support to stand up to Trump
- Trump says Ukraine whistleblower's identity should be revealed
- Russia-backed Syrian army sweeps in after US announces abrupt exit
- Vietnam pulls DreamWorks' 'Abominable' film over South China Sea map
- Unveiling UK government plan, Queen Elizabeth says priority is to exit EU on October 31
- Queen Elizabeth sets out PM Johnson's Oct 31 Brexit priority
- Spain jails Catalan separatist leaders over failed independence bid
- Spain jails Catalan separatist leaders over failed independence bid
Most Read
- Uber drivers in Bangladesh announce strike for Monday against ‘irregularities’
- Hasina meets slain BUET student Abrar’s parents, orders quick trial
- BCL expels Abrar murder suspect Amit Saha
- Messi likely to return in ‘Argentina friendly against Paraguay in Bangladesh’
- RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
- Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer win 2019 Nobel economics prize
- Police arrest 'masterminds' of bomb attack on Dhaka police
- India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024
- Indian-born Nobel prize-winner comes from ‘family of economists’
- Six players score for Argentina in 6-1 hammering of Ecuador