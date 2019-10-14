Unveiling UK government plan, Queen Elizabeth says priority is to exit EU on October 31
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Oct 2019 07:46 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 07:46 PM BdST
The priority of Britain’s government is to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, Queen Elizabeth said on Monday, setting out Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s program for a country deeply divided over Brexit.
In a speech to parliament, which sets out the legislative agenda for the government, the queen set out Johnson’s plan to “work toward a new partnership with the European Union, based on free trade and friendly cooperation”.
But with an election on the horizon, many of his other measures, which see increased spending on the health service and tougher sentencing for serious offenders, are unlikely to pass through parliament, making the speech more of a warm-up for the new poll.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Queen Elizabeth sets out PM Johnson's Oct 31 Brexit priority
- Spain jails Catalan separatist leaders over failed independence bid
- Spain jails Catalan separatist leaders over failed independence bid
- Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer win 2019 Nobel economics prize
- Japan rescuers wade in muddy waters to find typhoon survivors
- US to pull last troops from north Syria; Syrian army to redeploy on border
- Johnson to set out post-Brexit law and order drive in Queen's Speech
- Canada's Trudeau vows to forge ahead with campaign after security threat
- Ecuador clashes rage despite military-backed curfew
- Amid lockdown, India's Modi assures Kashmir situation will normalise in four months
Most Read
- Uber drivers in Bangladesh announce strike for Monday against ‘irregularities’
- RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
- GK Shamim’s firm fails to complete two dozen PWD projects in time
- Khandker Anwarul appointed cabinet secretary, Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank
- Messi likely to return in ‘Argentina friendly against Paraguay in Bangladesh’
- India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024
- Police disrupt Oikya Front march after rally mourning slain BUET student
- Six players score for Argentina in 6-1 hammering of Ecuador
- Top fund manager buys Tk 500 million stake in bdnews24.com
- BUET murder suspects Shamim, Moaz remanded