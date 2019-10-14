Home > World

Amid lockdown, India's Modi assures Kashmir situation will normalise in four months

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Oct 2019 09:25 AM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 09:25 AM BdST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it would take four months for Jammu and Kashmir to return to normal after his government stripped the state of its special status in August and imposed harsh restrictions.

At a rally in the western state of Maharashtra, Modi said that his government had taken necessary steps to maintain security in Jammu and Kashmir, India's only Muslim-majority state that is also claimed by neighbouring Pakistan.

Alongside the withdrawal on Aug 5 of constitutional provisions that gave Jammu and Kashmir more autonomy than any other Indian state, Modi's government flooded the region with additional troops, and imposed curfew-like restrictions to keep a lid on protests.

Although many curbs, including those on movement have been eased, mobile telephone and internet connections in the Kashmir valley, home to around seven million people, remain cut off.

Some mobile phone connections are set to be restored on Monday, the government said on Saturday.

"I assure you that it won't take more than 4 months to normalise the abnormal situation that has persisted there for 40 years," Modi said at the rally, speaking in Hindi.

"Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh aren't just a piece of land for us," Modi said, referring to the remote Buddhist enclave that borders China.

New Delhi insists that its move in August was essential to integrate Kashmir fully into India and bring development to the Himalayan region, but there is anger and discontent among many locals over the decision.

Despite the curbs, Kashmiris have come out on to the streets, and many shops and other commercial establishments in the Kashmir valley have remained mostly shuttered in protests against the withdrawal of the special status.

India has long accused Pakistan of fuelling an armed insurgency in Kashmir, a charge that Islamabad denies.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir state government published full-page advertisements in local newspapers asking people to resume normal life, including reopening businesses and sending children to schools.

"Closed shops, no public transport?" the advertisements said, "Who benefits?"

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, October 10, 2019. REUTERS

Trump prepares to drop sanctions hammer on Turkey

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 27, 2019.

Kashmir situation will normalise in four months: Modi

Demonstrators fire a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, in Quito, Ecuador October 13, 2019. REUTERS

Protesters defy curfew in Ecuador

Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an election campaign visit to Richmond Hill near Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 13, 2019. REUTERS

Trudeau to press on with campaign amid security threat

US set to pull remaining troops from north Syria

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters ride on a military truck near the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria, October 12, 2019. REUTERS

Turkish-led forces seize parts of Syrian town in offensive

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct 3, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson set to lay down post-Brexit law

Agents of the National Migration Institute (INM) detain a migrant during an operation by the National Guard to halt a caravan of migrants from Africa, the Caribbean and Central America, hours after they embarked toward the United States, in Tuzantan, in Chiapas state, Mexico October 12, 2019. REUTERS

Mexico military police halt migrant caravan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.