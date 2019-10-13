Home > World

Pakistan's Khan says he will try to facilitate Iran-Saudi talks

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Oct 2019 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 09:11 PM BdST

Pakistan will do its utmost to enable talks between arch regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday in Tehran, adding that he will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

“Pakistan does not want conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia...I am happy to facilitate talks between Tehran and Riyadh...I am very hopeful as I had constructive talks with the (Iranian) president,” Khan told a joint news conference with President Hassan Rouhani, broadcast live on state TV.

Khan arrived in Tehran on Sunday and he will later meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters ride on a military truck near the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria, October 12, 2019. REUTERS

Turkish-led forces seize parts of Syrian town in offensive

Agents of the National Migration Institute (INM) detain a migrant during an operation by the National Guard to halt a caravan of migrants from Africa, the Caribbean and Central America, hours after they embarked toward the United States, in Tuzantan, in Chiapas state, Mexico October 12, 2019. REUTERS

Mexico military police halt migrant caravan

130,000 displaced by fighting in northeastern Syria

100 people escape camp holding IS relatives

Kenyan police officers wait to receive bodies of colleagues killed in an ambush by cattle raiders in a remote northern region, at the Chiromo University Mortuary in Nairobi November 13, 2012. REUTERS

10 Kenyan cops die in blast near Somali border

15 killed in Burkina Faso mosque attack

A collapsed railway bridge is seen over Chikuma river swollen by Typhoon Hagibis in Ueda, central Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Death toll in Japan typhoon attack hits 23

FILE PHOTO: Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk attends a hearing at the national assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Sep 6, 2019. REUTERS

S Koreans protest scandal over justice minister

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.