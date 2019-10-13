Home > World

Monitor: 104 SDF fighters killed battling Turkish attack

  Reuters

Published: 13 Oct 2019 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 09:25 PM BdST

The death toll among Kurdish-led fighters battling a Turkish offensive in northern Syria has climbed to 104, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces has said that 45 of its fighters have been killed.

