Monitor: 104 SDF fighters killed battling Turkish attack
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Oct 2019 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 09:25 PM BdST
The death toll among Kurdish-led fighters battling a Turkish offensive in northern Syria has climbed to 104, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces has said that 45 of its fighters have been killed.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US set to pull remaining troops from north Syria amid Turkish incursion
- Monitor: 104 SDF fighters killed battling Turkish attack
- Pakistan's Khan says he will try to facilitate Iran-Saudi talks
- Syrian Observatory: 100 people escape camp holding IS relatives
- Over 130,000 people displaced by fighting in northeastern Syria: UN
- Gunmen kill about 15 people in attack on Burkina Faso mosque
- Mexico military police halt migrant caravan on its way to US
- Scandal over justice minister galvanises South Koreans to protest
- At least 10 Kenyan police killed by bomb near Somali border
- Japan sends in thousands of troops after massive typhoon hammers Tokyo
Most Read
- Bangladesh summons UN Resident Coordinator over Abrar remarks
- BNP leader Hafizuddin Ahmed, former army officer arrested over ‘anti-state propaganda’
- Abrar murder aimed to deny Hasina Nobel Peace Prize: Chattagram mayor
- Deputy secretary suspended for ‘rape’ is arrested for ‘trying to rape again’
- Hasina questions protests after BUET accepts demands
- Top fund manager buys Tk 500 million stake in bdnews24.com
- Four killed in shooting at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn: Police
- BUET students to halt protests for two days due to entry tests
- BUET seals off BCL leaders’ rooms, office after banning politics over Abrar murder
- Editors Guild gets four new members