Mexico military police halt migrant caravan on its way to US
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Oct 2019 01:00 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 01:00 PM BdST
Mexico's military police on Saturday halted and turned back a caravan of up to 2,000 migrants from Africa, the Caribbean and Central America, hours after they embarked toward the United States, according to Reuters witnesses.
The migrants had departed before dawn from Tapachula in the southern state of Chiapas near Guatemala despite an ongoing crackdown on migration on both sides of the US-Mexico border.
The group, including people pushing children in strollers, proceeded on foot about 19 miles (30 km) before being apprehended on the road in Huehuetan in the afternoon.
Around 500 members of Mexico's National Guard military police in helmets and tactical vests blocked the highway on both sides, according to a Reuters witness, and some pursued migrants who fled into neighbouring fields.
Officials from Mexico's national immigration institute detained most of the group, putting them on buses back to Tapachula. About 150 migrants decided to return on foot.
Activist Irineo Mujica of Pueblo Sin Fronteras, who accompanied the migrants, said only a small group opted to walk back on their own.
"The vast majority were taken to Tapachula, the caravan was dismantled," he said in a video documenting the incident.
The scene was reminiscent of a string of caravans that left Central America a year ago, at one point ballooning into a group of 7,000 people in southern Mexico.
That en masse migration drew extensive media attention and triggered a crisis with US President Donald Trump, who called the caravans an "invasion" and demanded Mexico do more to halt their progress.
The Mexican government in June struck a deal with the United States vowing to significantly curb US-bound migration in exchange for averting US tariffs on Mexican exports.
Arrests at the US-Mexico border fell in September for the fourth month in a row, after record high crossings this Spring, and the Trump administration credited cooperation from Mexico and Central American countries for the sustained drop.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gunmen kill about 15 people in attack on Burkina Faso mosque
- Mexico military police halt migrant caravan on its way to US
- Scandal over justice minister galvanises South Koreans to protest
- At least 10 Kenyan police killed by bomb near Somali border
- Japan sends in thousands of troops after massive typhoon hammers Tokyo
- China, locked in trade war with US, agrees to tackle India's trade deficit
- Hong Kong pro-democracy activists hoist 'Lady Liberty' statue above city to rally protests
- Four dead, 17 missing as fierce typhoon pounds Tokyo
- Turkish-led forces advance into Syrian border town, fighting rages
- Two killed as fierce typhoon hits Tokyo, millions told to evacuate
Most Read
- BNP leader Hafizuddin Ahmed, former army officer arrested over ‘anti-state propaganda’
- BUET students to halt protests for two days due to entry tests
- Hasina questions protests after BUET accepts demands
- Deputy secretary suspended for ‘rape’ is arrested for ‘trying to rape again’
- Abrar murder aimed to deny Hasina Nobel Peace Prize: Chattagram mayor
- Abrar murder suspect Anik gives confessional statement to court
- Former BCL president at BUET Shuvra Jyoty found dead at Dhaka home
- Police arrest BUET student with alleged links to Abrar murder in Uttara
- Bangladesh summons UN Resident Coordinator over Abrar remarks
- BUET seals off BCL leaders’ rooms, office after banning politics over Abrar murder