At least 10 Kenyan police killed by bomb near Somali border
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Oct 2019 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 12:28 PM BdST
At least ten Kenyan police were killed when their vehicle struck a homemade bomb near the border with Somalia on Saturday, according to a police report seen by Reuters.
Police believe the device, for which no one immediately claimed responsibility, was planted by Islamist group Al Shabaab, the report said.
Police said in a separate statement that several officers had died, without specifying how many.
A similar explosion in June killed around a dozen police.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gunmen kill about 15 people in attack on Burkina Faso mosque
- Mexico military police halt migrant caravan on its way to US
- Scandal over justice minister galvanises South Koreans to protest
- At least 10 Kenyan police killed by bomb near Somali border
- Japan sends in thousands of troops after massive typhoon hammers Tokyo
- China, locked in trade war with US, agrees to tackle India's trade deficit
- Hong Kong pro-democracy activists hoist 'Lady Liberty' statue above city to rally protests
- Four dead, 17 missing as fierce typhoon pounds Tokyo
- Turkish-led forces advance into Syrian border town, fighting rages
- Two killed as fierce typhoon hits Tokyo, millions told to evacuate
Most Read
- BNP leader Hafizuddin Ahmed, former army officer arrested over ‘anti-state propaganda’
- BUET students to halt protests for two days due to entry tests
- Hasina questions protests after BUET accepts demands
- Deputy secretary suspended for ‘rape’ is arrested for ‘trying to rape again’
- Abrar murder aimed to deny Hasina Nobel Peace Prize: Chattagram mayor
- Abrar murder suspect Anik gives confessional statement to court
- Former BCL president at BUET Shuvra Jyoty found dead at Dhaka home
- Police arrest BUET student with alleged links to Abrar murder in Uttara
- Bangladesh summons UN Resident Coordinator over Abrar remarks
- BUET seals off BCL leaders’ rooms, office after banning politics over Abrar murder