Home > World

US House Republicans to seek sanctions on Turkey over Kurd offensive

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Oct 2019 10:51 AM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 10:51 AM BdST

Twenty-nine of President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the US House of Representatives announced on Thursday they would introduce legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey, underscoring lawmakers unhappiness about its assault on Kurdish forces in Syria.

A day after Republicans and Democrats announced similar legislation in the Senate, the lawmakers - including Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalise and other party leaders - said they wanted a strong response to Ankara's aggression.

"President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and his regime must face serious consequences for mercilessly attacking our Kurdish allies in northern Syria," Republican Representative Liz Cheney, chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how the legislation would fare in the House of Representatives, which is controlled by Democrats.

On Sunday, Trump abruptly shifted policy and said he was withdrawing US forces from northeastern Syria, clearing the way for Turkey to launch an assault across the border.

Turkey began the offensive quickly, pounding Kurdish militias, who recently were fighting alongside US forces against Islamic State militants, on Wednesday and Thursday, killing dozens and forcing many thousands of people to flee.

In a rare break from Trump, some of his fellow Republicans have sharply criticized the president's decision.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a co-sponsor of the Senate sanctions package announced on Wednesday, said it was made "completely against everybody else's advice."

The House Republicans behind Thursday's announcements stressed that their intention was to strike back at Ankara in statements that did not criticize Trump.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they visit the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 27, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

Modi, Xi eye new border security steps

Syrian Kurds protest the Turkish offensive against Syria during a demonstration in front of the United Nation Headquarter in Erbil, Iraq October 10, 2019. REUTERS

Republicans seek Turkey sanctions over Syria

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press-marathon at a food market in Kiev, Ukraine October 10, 2019. REUTERS

'No blackmail' in Trump call: Ukraine leader

Giuliani associates charged with illegally funneling cash

Migrant protesters occupy US-Mexico border bridge

Thousands flee, dozens killed in Turkey's Syria incursion

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau looks at a poster of his late father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, during a campaign stop at a coffee shop in Sainte-Therese, Quebec, October 15, 2015. Reuters

Trudeaus: Like father, like son?

Germany must crack down on hate crimes: Merkel

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.