Four wounded after reported stabbings at UK shopping centre

Published: 11 Oct 2019 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 05:42 PM BdST

Paramedics were treating four people and police said they were responding to an incident at the Arndale shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester on Friday after reports of stabbings.

"We are on the scene, we are treating four patients," a spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service said.

The centre has been evacuated, the BBC reported.

"Police are currently responding to an incident at the Arndale Centre in Manchester City Centre," Greater Manchester police said on Twitter.

