Home > World

Pompeo says China's treatment of Muslims 'enormous human right violation'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Oct 2019 10:14 AM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 10:14 AM BdST

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a television interview on Wednesday that China's treatment of Muslims, including the Uighurs, in western China was an "enormous human rights violation" and Washington will continue to raise the issue.

"This is not only an enormous human rights violation, but we don't think it's in the best interests of the world or of China to engage in this kind of behaviour," Pompeo told PBS.

Asked whether Chinese President Xi Jinping was responsible, Pompeo said: "Xi Jinping leads the country just like the leader of a tank platoon, a small business or a country is responsible for the things that happen in your name."

Punishing Beijing for its treatment of Muslim minorities, the US government this week widened its trade blacklist to include some of China's top artificial intelligence startups and announced visa restrictions on Chinese government and Communist Party officials it believes responsible for the detention or abuse of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang province.

China has denied any mistreatment of Uighurs.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington, in a statement on Tuesday, denounced the visa action and said the US accusations on human rights violations were "made-up pretexts" for interfering in China's affairs.

China, which is engaged in a 15-month-old trade war with the United States, also views US support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong as interfering with its sovereignty.

"We're going to continue to talk about these human rights violations," Pompeo said. "As the president has said in another context in Hong Kong, we want to make sure that these issues are handled in a way that is humane."

Asked about a growing dispute over a tweet by a National Basketball Association (NBA) team official supporting the protests in Hong Kong, Pompeo said American businesses were waking up to the risks of operating in China.

"The reputational cost to these companies I think will prove to be higher and higher as Beijing's long arm reaches out to them and destroys their capacity for them, their employees - in the NBA's case team members and general managers - to speak freely about their political opinions," Pompeo said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers statements at the State Department in Washington, US, October 9, 2019.REUTERS

Pompeo slams China's treatment of Muslims

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping waves from a vehicle as he reviews the troops at a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS

China voices support for Pakistan over Kashmir

US President Donald Trump responds to questions about the US House impeachment investigation during a formal signing ceremony for the US-Japan Trade Agreement at the White House in Washington, October 7, 2019. REUTERS

Trump defends his Syria pullout

Turkey launches operation into northeast Syria: Erdogan

Gunman kills 2 near German synagogue

Three scientists share Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Police secures the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on Oct 9, 2019. REUTERS

Shooting in German city kills two

Fighters from a new border security force under the command of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dance during a graduation ceremony in Hasaka. REUTERS

Outgunned Kurds vow to take toll on Turkish army

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.