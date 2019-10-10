Home > World

China's Xi voices support for Pakistan over Kashmir

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Oct 2019 10:58 AM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 10:58 AM BdST

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was watching the situation in Kashmir and would support Pakistan in issues related to its core interests, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Tensions over the disputed region of Kashmir have risen sharply since August, when India revoked the autonomy of its portion of the territory. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, who both claim it in full.

Xi told Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Beijing that the rights and wrongs of the situation were clear, the report said.

"China supports Pakistan to safeguard its own legitimate rights and hopes that the relevant parties can solve their disputes through peaceful dialogue," Xi said, according to Xinhua.

The Indian government's official spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, said that his government had seen reports of the meeting, in response to a question from media about the issue.

"India's position has been consistent and clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. China is well aware of our position. It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India," he said.

Xi is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai later this week.

BELT AND ROAD

The Chinese and Pakistani leaders also highlighted discussion around how to speed up progress on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the $60 billion infrastructure programme China launched as part of its flagship "Belt and Road" project.

Some officials and observers have said momentum on CPEC is slowing, in part due to concerns over the size of Pakistan's debt and struggling economy, which led Islamabad to turn to the International Monetary Fund for a $6 billion bailout package in July.

"The two sides expressed determination to speedily execute CPEC so that its growth potential can be fully realised making it a high-quality demonstration project for BRI," the governments said in a joint statement.

Khan said that his government was setting up a "CPEC Authority" to expedite projects, and making arrangements to help Gwadar Port, a deep sea port in Pakistan's southern Balochistan province, become a regional trade hub.

Khan did not provide details on the plans, but earlier in the day Pakistan's media reported that the maritime minister had announced China Overseas Ports Holding Company, which operates the port, would get a 23-year tax exemption for installation of machinery and other equipment at the port.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers statements at the State Department in Washington, US, October 9, 2019.REUTERS

Pompeo slams China's treatment of Muslims

US President Donald Trump responds to questions about the US House impeachment investigation during a formal signing ceremony for the US-Japan Trade Agreement at the White House in Washington, October 7, 2019. REUTERS

Trump defends his Syria pullout

Turkey launches operation into northeast Syria: Erdogan

Gunman kills 2 near German synagogue

Three scientists share Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Police secures the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on Oct 9, 2019. REUTERS

Shooting in German city kills two

Fighters from a new border security force under the command of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dance during a graduation ceremony in Hasaka. REUTERS

Outgunned Kurds vow to take toll on Turkish army

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in Washington, US, October 4, 2019. REUTERS

White House slams impeachment probe

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.