Home > World

109 militants killed in Turkey's Syria incursion: Erdogan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Oct 2019 06:01 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 06:01 PM BdST

Turkish forces who launched in incursion into northeast Syria have killed more than 100 militants, Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

“The operation is currently continuing with the involvement of all our units... 109 terrorists have been killed so far,” Erdogan said in a speech to members of his AK Party in Ankara.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Smoke rises from Tel Arkam village in Ras al Ain countryside, Syria October 10, 2019. REUTERS

Turkish forces seize targets in Syria offensive: ministry

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers statements at the State Department in Washington, US, October 9, 2019.REUTERS

Pompeo slams China's treatment of Muslims

'IS radical' stabs Indonesian security minster

Riot police officers patrol to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration near Ma On Shan Police station, Hong Kong, China, Oct 9, 2019. REUTERS

HK shopping malls, metro close early

Men carry a coffin of one of the victims after a drone strike, in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan Sep 19, 2019.REUTERS

US air strikes on Afghan drug labs unlawful: UN

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen gives a speech during Taiwan's National Day in Taipei, Taiwan, October 10, 2019. REUTERS

Taiwan rejects China's ‘one country, two systems’ offer

An FBI vehicle is seen outside the Federal Bureau of Investigation building ahead of the release of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report in Washington, DC, US, April 18, 2019. REUTERS

US arrests counterterrorism analyst

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping waves from a vehicle as he reviews the troops at a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS

China voices support for Pakistan over Kashmir

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.