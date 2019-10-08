US names Hikvision, Chinese security bureaus to economic blacklist
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2019 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 01:37 PM BdST
The US Commerce Department will add 28 Chinese public security bureaus and companies - including video surveillance company Hikvision - to a US trade blacklist over the treatment of Uighur Muslims and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, sources briefed on the matter said.
Those set to be added to the so-called "Entity List" include the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region People’s Government Public Security Bureau, 19 subordinate agencies and eight commercial firms including Zhejiang Dahua Technology, IFLYTEK Co, Xiamen Meiya Pico Information Co and Yixin Science and Technology Co, the sources said.
A Commerce Department announcement set for later on Monday is expected to cite China's alleged human rights abuses and use of high-tech surveillance against its Muslim minority.
US officials said the announcement was not tied to this week's resumption of trade talks with China. Being added to the "Entity List" bars companies or other entities from buying parts and components from US companies without US government approval.
Hikvision, officially known as Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd, with a market value of about $42 billion, calls itself the world’s largest video surveillance gear maker.
