Home > World

Peebles, Mayor and Queloz win 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Oct 2019 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 04:23 PM BdST

Scientists James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics for ground-breaking work in astronomy, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

Peebles was awarded half the prize while Mayor and Queloz shared the other half.

"This year's Laureates have transformed our ideas about the cosmos," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on awarding the 9 million Swedish crown ($910,000) prize.

"While James Peebles' theoretical discoveries contributed to our understanding of how the universe evolved after the Big Bang, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz explored our cosmic neighbourhoods on the hunt for unknown planets. Their discoveries have forever changed our conceptions of the world."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US pulls back troops in northeast Syria

US blacklists Hikvision, Chinese security bureaus

Britain tells EU: Compromise on Brexit or we'll get nasty

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of gay marriage wave the rainbow flag after the US Supreme Court ruled that the US Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry at the Supreme Court in Washington Jun 26, 2015. REUTERS

US top court weighs major LGBT job rights case

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, Oct 8, 2019. REUTERS

No plan to use emergency powers: Lam

FILE PHOTO: Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, Sep 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo

Pakistan’s Khan to meet China's Xi to discuss Kashmir

Afghans arrested on suspicion of smuggling opium peer through a jail door in Zaranj, Afghanistan on May 5, 2015. The New York Times

Release of opium smuggling Taliban leader raises questions

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in Baghouz, Syria, Feb 2, 2019.  The New York Times

A look at who is affected by Trump’s shift in Syria

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.