Peebles, Mayor and Queloz win 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics
Published: 08 Oct 2019 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 04:23 PM BdST
Scientists James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics for ground-breaking work in astronomy, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.
Peebles was awarded half the prize while Mayor and Queloz shared the other half.
"This year's Laureates have transformed our ideas about the cosmos," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on awarding the 9 million Swedish crown ($910,000) prize.
"While James Peebles' theoretical discoveries contributed to our understanding of how the universe evolved after the Big Bang, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz explored our cosmic neighbourhoods on the hunt for unknown planets. Their discoveries have forever changed our conceptions of the world."
