Home > World

Over 300 arrests as London climate-change activists vow more protests

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Oct 2019 06:21 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 06:21 PM BdST

London police have made more than 300 arrests as climate-change protesters, labelled “uncooperative crusties” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, continued two weeks of civil disobedience to push for more to be done to protect the environment.

On Monday, the Extinction Rebellion group took action in several countries including Britain, Germany, Austria, Australia, France and New Zealand as they lobby politicians to go further in cutting carbon emissions.

The protests are the latest stage in a global campaign for tougher and swifter steps against climate change coordinated by the group, which rose to prominence in April when it snarled traffic in central London for 11 days.

London police said 319 arrests had been made by the end of Monday and Johnson criticised the activists.

Speaking at an event on Monday evening he said: “I am afraid that the security people didn’t want me to come along tonight because they said the road was full of uncooperative crusties,” using a slang British term for eco-protesters.

“They said there was some risk that I would be egged,” he added.On Tuesday, some protesters hit back at him.

“It’s not helpful,” Diana Jones, from the southern English county of Sussex, told Reuters.

“We’re just ordinary people trying to express our deep disappointment with how slow the process of getting climate change action to occur is taking place, with the government not really listening, not really taking it forward on the scale it needs to be taken.”

The group wants Britain to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025 rather than the government’s 2050 target.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US pulls back troops in northeast Syria

US blacklists Hikvision, Chinese security bureaus

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of gay marriage wave the rainbow flag after the US Supreme Court ruled that the US Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry at the Supreme Court in Washington Jun 26, 2015. REUTERS

US top court weighs major LGBT job rights case

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, Oct 8, 2019. REUTERS

No plan to use emergency powers: Lam

FILE PHOTO: Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, Sep 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo

Pakistan’s Khan to meet China's Xi to discuss Kashmir

Afghans arrested on suspicion of smuggling opium peer through a jail door in Zaranj, Afghanistan on May 5, 2015. The New York Times

Release of opium smuggling Taliban leader raises questions

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in Baghouz, Syria, Feb 2, 2019.  The New York Times

A look at who is affected by Trump’s shift in Syria

Green plastic army man

Toy soldiers highlight plight of injured British veterans

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.