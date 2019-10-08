Home > World

Canada opposition leader slams Trudeau as a fraud in key election debate

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Oct 2019 09:19 AM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 09:19 AM BdST

Andrew Scheer, Canada's main opposition leader, on Monday kicked off a key televised election debate by lashing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "a phony and a fraud" who did not deserve to win an Oct 21 election.

Polls show Scheer's Conservatives have a real chance of defeating the ruling Liberals, whose campaign stumbled last month after images emerged showing Trudeau in blackface. Trudeau has repeatedly apologised for the images.

The two-hour debate -- the only one to be held in English, the language spoken by two-thirds of Canada's 38 million population -- has traditionally been regarded as an important way of winning the minds of voters.

Scheer, asked to comment on foreign policy, said Trudeau was only pretending to stand up for Canada and noted the Liberal leader had not at first revealed how many times he had put on dark make-up.

"He can't even remember how many times he put blackface on, because the fact of the matter is he's always wearing a mask ... he puts on a middle-class mask and then raises taxes on middle-class Canadians," said Scheer.

"Mr Trudeau, you are a phony and you are a fraud and you do not deserve to govern this country," continued Scheer, who is promising to cut taxes and make life more affordable.

The debate grouped Trudeau, Scheer and the leader of four other parties, including Maxime Bernier of the right-wing People's Party of Canada. Bernier said he would slash immigration if elected.

"Mr Bernier, your role on this stage tonight seems to be to say publicly what Mr Scheer thinks privately," said Trudeau, who accuses Scheer of harboring an extreme right-wing agenda.

A Nanos Research poll for CTV and the Globe and Mail on Monday put the Liberals at 34.3% and the Conservatives at 33.4%, in contrast to surveys that showed Trudeau falling behind after the blackface scandal broke on Sept 18.

Trudeau has gained momentum since Scheer stumbled through a French-language debate on private channel TVA on Wednesday. During that event Trudeau went on the offensive against Scheer, often interrupting his rival.

French is the main language in the populous province of Quebec, which accounts for 78 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons. The leaders will also face off in a second French debate on Thursday.

Scheer is also facing questions about why he did not reveal he has dual US citizenship.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US pulls back troops in northeast Syria

FILE PHOTO: Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, Sep 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo

Pakistan’s Khan to meet China's Xi to discuss Kashmir

Afghans arrested on suspicion of smuggling opium peer through a jail door in Zaranj, Afghanistan on May 5, 2015. The New York Times

Release of opium smuggling Taliban leader raises questions

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in Baghouz, Syria, Feb 2, 2019.  The New York Times

A look at who is affected by Trump’s shift in Syria

Green plastic army man

Toy soldiers highlight plight of injured British veterans

Federal leaders English language federal election debate in Gatineau. REUTERS

Canada opposition leader slams Trudeau as a fraud

US and Turkish military forces conduct a joint ground patrol inside the security mechanism area in northeast, Syria, October 4, 2019. Handout via REUTERS 

Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Turkey's economy over Syria

Three scientists win Nobel prize in medicine

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.