Kings plane struck by lightning on return from India

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Oct 2019 10:21 AM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 10:21 AM BdST

A plane carrying owner Vivek Ranadive, general manager Vlade Divac and other members of the Sacramento Kings organisation was struck by lightning on Sunday as the team was on its way back from a trip to India.

According to The Undefeated's Marc J Spears, the plane was struck while on its way to England for refuelling, before heading home to Sacramento, Calif.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the traveling party also included Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear, Kings colour commentator and former player Doug Christie, Sam Amick of The Athletic and Spears.

After the incident, Spears tweeted:

"Scary moment as Kings private jet hit by lighting before landing for layover in England in return home from India trip. Don't worry @drake fans, it wasn't the rapper's plane the players and coaching staff is using. Actually plane @bgoodvlade, @Vivek and remaining staff & media on"

Players and coaches were flying separately, aboard "Air Drake" -- a spruced-up Boeing 767 owned by the rapper worth a reported $185 million.

"When we landed the airplane underwent inspection," Kings senior vice president of communications Joelle Terry, who was aboard the plane, told The Bee. "No damage was found and we have been cleared for takeoff."

The Kings were in Ranadive's native Mumbai to play a pair of exhibition games against the Indiana Pacers.

