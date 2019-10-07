Japanese surveillance ship collides with North Korean fishing boat
>>Motoko Rich, The New York Times
Published: 07 Oct 2019 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 02:05 PM BdST
Twenty North Korean fishermen were thrown overboard after a large fishing trawler collided with a Japanese patrol ship Monday, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported.
According to Japan’s coast guard, a patrol ship for the Japanese fisheries agency collided with a large North Korean fishing boat around 9:10am Monday in the sea between Japan and the Korean Peninsula, about 220 miles northwest of the Noto Peninsula in central Japan.
NHK reported that the North Korean ship flooded and that 20 people were thrown overboard. The fate of the fishermen was not immediately known.
Japan’s coast guard said in a statement: “We have confirmed that there was a collision, and we are currently investigating the details.”
“At the present time, we have not received information about any injuries,” it added.
The collision came less than a week after North Korea launched a missile that landed off Japan’s coast in its exclusive economic zone. According to TBS, a Japanese television news broadcaster, Monday’s collision also occurred in an area within the exclusive economic zone.
