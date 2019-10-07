Home > World

Japanese surveillance ship collides with North Korean fishing boat

>>Motoko Rich, The New York Times

Published: 07 Oct 2019 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 02:05 PM BdST

Twenty North Korean fishermen were thrown overboard after a large fishing trawler collided with a Japanese patrol ship Monday, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported.

According to Japan’s coast guard, a patrol ship for the Japanese fisheries agency collided with a large North Korean fishing boat around 9:10am Monday in the sea between Japan and the Korean Peninsula, about 220 miles northwest of the Noto Peninsula in central Japan.

NHK reported that the North Korean ship flooded and that 20 people were thrown overboard. The fate of the fishermen was not immediately known.

Japan’s coast guard said in a statement: “We have confirmed that there was a collision, and we are currently investigating the details.”

“At the present time, we have not received information about any injuries,” it added.

The collision came less than a week after North Korea launched a missile that landed off Japan’s coast in its exclusive economic zone. According to TBS, a Japanese television news broadcaster, Monday’s collision also occurred in an area within the exclusive economic zone.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The White House is seen through a metal gate in Washington, US, Oct 6, 2019. REUTERS/

US troops to withdraw from Northern Syria ahead of Turkish incursion

A view from the viewing deck of London's tallest skyscraper, The Shard, Sept 8, 2019. The New York Times

Jeremy Corbyn or no-deal Brexit?

Attorney General William Barr speaks at a conference in Washington on Oct 3, 2019. The New York Times

Barr casts wide net in reviewing Russia inquiry

Kings plane hit by lightning on return from India

US President Donald Trump attends Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in Washington, US, October 4, 2019. REUTERS

Second whistleblower emerges in Ukraine scandal

Portugal's Prime Minister and Socialist Party (PS) candidate Antonio Costa reacts after preliminary results in the general election in Lisbon, Portugal, October 7, 2019. REUTERS

Portugal's ruling Socialists claim election victory

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh listens to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, Jul 1, 2019. REUTERS

Iran to use every means possible to export its oil

Demonstrators gather during an anti-government protest, in Baghdad, Iraq October 5, 2019. REUTERS

Death toll passes 100 as Iraq police fire on protesters

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.